Wednesday, February 11, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 11, 2026

Orbital Marine Grows UK and Canada Tidal Energy Orderbook to 32MW

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital Marine Power's O2 tidal energy turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Scottish firm Orbital Marine Power has secured an additional Contract for Difference (CfD) in the U.K.’s Allocation Round 7 (AR7), increasing its CfD-backed tidal energy project portfolio to 17 MW.

The award adds to Orbital’s existing 2 MW O2 turbine, which has been supplying electricity to the U.K. grid since 2021 in waters off the Orkney Islands.

In November, Orbital secured power purchase agreements from the Canadian province of Nova Scotia equating to an order for six additional turbines, representing approximately 15 MW to be installed in the Bay of Fundy.

Across the U.K. and Canada, Orbital now has a cumulative orderbook of 32 MW, or thirteen turbines, at the front of its project portfolio centered in the U.K. The company said the manufacturing effort required to deliver against this demand would bring benefits and opportunities to a supply chain with proven UK weighting.

“This is welcomed news as we move Orbital and our supply chain into delivery mode, it expands our vision and increases the opportunities around our business while we demonstrate the important role tidal stream can play in energy systems of the future with its reliable, predictable clean energy,” said Andrew Scott, CEO of Orbital Marine Power.

Related News

(Credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor Nets AHC Subsea Crane for Floating Wind Farm Vessel

MacGregor has been selected to supply a substantial 400-tonne Active Heave Compensated (AHC) subsea crane for a new 127-meter…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer 4D Contract Offshore Norway

Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has secured a 4D streamer acquisition contract in the North Sea, offshore Norway.A…

Greenland’s rocky shore. Mathilde Cureau | Unsplash

New Study Reveals How Greenland’s Seaweed Stores Carbon in the Deep Ocean

An interdisciplinary study confirms, for the first time, the oceanographic pathways that transport floating macroalgae from…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, SLB Set to Launch ‘Massive’ OBN Survey Offshore Egypt

Viridien and SLB have entered into an agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to launch a massive…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts Multi-Client Data Reprocessing Scheme off Australia

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has launched the Bonaparte Basin PSDM Reprocessing Project, a new multi-client initiative…

Illustration (Credit: TDK Corporation)

TDK’s Tronics Launches High-Temp MEMS Sensor for Drilling Applications

TDK Corporation has expanded Tronics’ high-performance MEMS inertial sensor portfolio with the launch of the AXO315®T1, a…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news