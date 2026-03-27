OPT Bags WAM-V Order from Nordic Research Client

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has secured a contract to supply a fully integrated WAM-V autonomous surface vehicle to an underwater research customer in the Nordic region.

The company said the vehicle will be assembled immediately and shipped to the customer, marking an expansion of its presence in the Nordics.

The contract follows earlier efforts by the company to grow its footprint in the region by working with end customers and governments.

"We believe that securing this contract is testament that demand in the market is continuing to convert to backlog across multiple sectors. Recent efforts globally, whether focused on defense and security, surface inspections, or autonomous underwater survey, are continuing to drive interest in our systems.

“We continue to deliver systems to our customers. We look forward to future deliveries and additional opportunities to deploy our assets to our customer base here in the United States and to our partners in Latin America, the Middle East, the Nordics, and other allied nations,” said Jason Weed, SVP Commercial Sales of OPT.