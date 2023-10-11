Wednesday, October 11, 2023
 
US Navy Orders Up to 200 UUVs from HII for $347 Million

(Photo: HII)

(Photo: HII)

The U.S. Navy has placed an order for as many as 200 small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUV) in a deal potentially worth more than $347 million.

HII on Wednesday announced its Mission Technologies division was awarded a contract to initially build nine SUUVs for the Navy’s Lionfish System program. The contract has the potential to grow to as many as 200 vehicles over the next five years with a total value of more than $347 million, HII said.

The Lionfish System, based on HII's REMUS 300, is a portable, two-person SUUV with an open architecture design and versatile payload options. In early 2022, REMUS 300 was chosen as the Navy's official program of record for the next-generation SUUV.

Administered by Naval Sea Systems Command, the contract provides for the delivery and support of the Navy’s next generation SUUVs, as well as afloat and auxiliary support equipment and engineering services. The vehicles, incorporating the latest in autonomous and unmanned technology, will conduct critical undersea missions for the Navy.

“Lionfish provides increased capability and interoperability that aligns with the Navy’s undersea priorities, and we look forward to delivering next-generation vehicles that can readily adapt to and support a variety of mission needs,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies.

“We are pleased with the Navy’s decision to support a combat-proven technology, essential to the Navy’s undersea mission,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group. “Our team is committed to delivering fully capable vehicles that will enhance the effectiveness of the warfighter against emerging threats.”

The Lionfish System was developed through an innovative process with the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit and the Navy that incorporated feedback from multiple user groups to uniquely meet the needs of the warfighters.

HII is the largest producer of unmanned undersea vehicles (UUV) worldwide. Serving customers in more than 30 countries, HII provides design, autonomy, manufacturing, testing, operations and sustainment of unmanned systems, including UUVs and unmanned surface vessels (USV).

Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
