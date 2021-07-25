 
New Wave Media

July 25, 2021

An Overview of the Work Class ROV Market

  • Image courtesy Archer Knight
  • About the Author: Oliver Thompson is Market Intelligence Manager at Archer Knight. He has worked in research and data analysis across the energy industry, including business intelligence at ROVOP (an independent remote operated vehicles provider), where he was responsible for providing insight to support the company’s business development, strategic growth and commercial activities.
  • Image courtesy Archer Knight Image courtesy Archer Knight
  • About the Author: Oliver Thompson is Market Intelligence Manager at Archer Knight. He has worked in research and data analysis across the energy industry, including business intelligence at ROVOP (an independent remote operated vehicles provider), where he was responsible for providing insight to support the company’s business development, strategic growth and commercial activities. About the Author: Oliver Thompson is Market Intelligence Manager at Archer Knight. He has worked in research and data analysis across the energy industry, including business intelligence at ROVOP (an independent remote operated vehicles provider), where he was responsible for providing insight to support the company’s business development, strategic growth and commercial activities.

Demand for work-class ROVs (WROV) has traditionally been determined by the state of the global offshore oil & gas industry. This is likely to remain the case in the short to medium-term. However, there’s a new kid on the block – offshore wind. Growth in this sector is seen as a key enabler for northern hemisphere countries (with access to a coastline and suitable wind conditions) to hit net zero.

What does this mean for WROV demand? Following the 2014 oil price crash, many major ROV operators reduced their fleet size considerably. Oceaneering, which has the world’s largest fleet of WROVs, cut its fleet from 337 units in the third quarter of 2015, to 279 units by the end of the Q3 2016.

Struggling to boost utilization, many ROV operators turned towards the burgeoning offshore wind sector, particularly in Western Europe. 

Independent ROV operator ROVOP, for example, claims to have been ‘born’ out of the offshore wind industry, with early asset utilization coming purely from work scopes connected to offshore-wind projects. While offshore wind could not completely fill the vast void in demand left by the oil price crash, it did begin to dampen the effect and even provide opportunities, particularly to some of the smaller, independent companies in the ROV market, like ROVOP, C-Ventus, Bluestream, and more recently ROVCO.

Fast-forward a few years and just as WROV demand in the traditional oil & gas sector had stabilized and started to show signs of growth, the industry was hit with the shock of the global pandemic.

We have yet to see how the sector will recover as economies begin to open and demand for energy increases. But offshore wind is again likely to dampen the effect and, as we look to the future, is set to play an increasingly significant role in the overall demand for WROVs.

At Archer Knight, our analysis, suggests that offshore wind now accounts for around 29% of global ROV demand . However, this still leaves the oil & gas sector with around a 64% demand share, with the rest made up of demand from the defense and scientific research sectors.

As of 2021, we estimate the global fleet of WROVs to sit at around 900 units, many of these units are relatively old and operators have a decision to make: should they invest in new, more-efficient electric WROVs, or continue to operate with older fleets and attempt to extend their life.
Although, growth in offshore wind will increase demand, to date many WROV requirements have predominantly been serviced through utilization of the excess supply previously targeting the oil & gas sector.

Our view is that demand will continue for new WROV units, but we expect to see a recalibration. This will lead to the oil & gas sector WROV operators running their existing fleets for as long as possible, until they see growth both in traditional and new markets. After the struggles of the last three to five years, and the global focus on reduced emissions, more efficient, electrically powered units will also become more prevalent.


Related News

Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.EMILY is the Emergency…

Ardyne CEO Alan Fairweather

Equinor, Ardyne Extend Offshore Well Decommissioning Tech Partnership

Norwegian energy company Equinor has agreed on a second joint industry project (JIP) with UK/Norway-based fishing, milling…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Confirms Major Subsea Compression Contract with Chevron

Norway's Aker Solutions confirmed Tuesday it had secured a "major contract" from Chevron to provide a subsea gas compression…

Jonathan Landes, president, Subsea, at TechnipFMC (Photo: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Wins Subsea Contract for Petrobras’ Búzios 6-9 Fields

TechnipFMC said on Tuesday it has been awarded a subsea contract by Petrobras for the Búzios 6-9 fields, located in the deepwater…

Credit: Ocean Sun

Ocean Sun, Statkraft Working to Retrieve Sunken Solar Plant in Albania

Norwegian floating solar tech company Ocean Sun is working to retrieve its floating solar power plant that sank in Albania…

Rick Spinrad (Photo: NOAA)

Richard W. Spinrad Confirmed to Lead NOAA

Richard “Rick” W. Spinrad, Ph.D., an internationally renowned scientist with four decades of ocean, atmosphere, and climate…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sea & Sun Technology GmbH

Intergrated Sea & Ocean Technology Solutions Manufacturer of Multiparameterprobes, CTD, DO Sensors, Deep Sea Telemetry, Microstructure Probes, Winches, Cameras Company Brochure Dissolved Oxygen Sensor CTD Multiparamterprobe 115
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Engine Rating/OS/QMED

● Mercy Ships

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Mercy Ships ● Africa

Electrician-Ship

● Mercy Ships ● Africa

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news