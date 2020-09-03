 
New Wave Media

September 3, 2020

Panther Wins GOM Pipeline Inspection Deal

Photo: ACSM/Saab Seaeye

Photo: ACSM/Saab Seaeye

ACSM chose an electric Saab Seaeye Panther XT robotic vehicle for pipeline inspection in the Gulf of Mexico. The Panther inspected 261 pipelines totalling 2,340 km in four fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), at depths ranging from 15 to 130 metres, in a less than 10 month project duration.
ACSM, a maritime, survey and ROV services operator, said that considerable savings come from deploying the 700 kg Panther system.

Rated for 1000 m, Panther’s can accommodate a wide range of tooling with a ‘plug and go’ simplicity that makes it easy to change, maintain and repair systems.

The ROV’s thruster power can handle the large array of equipment needed for full survey work - and provide the steadiness and agility needed to continue working even in strong currents.

The ACSM Panther XT is fitted with a Kongsberg HDTV camera, Norbit Dual Head MBES, ROVINS INS, Tritech Super SeaKing sonar, Blueview multibeam sonar, Teledyne Navigator DVL, TSS 440 pipe tracking system, CTD, Laser Line, CP and five-function manipulators and booms.

Photo: ACSM/Saab Seaeye

Email

Related News

Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

Christine Spiten, Nor-Shipping’s latest #ACTION hero, is profiled here, explaining how she left Blueye for the WWF and a…

IEV Wins Pipeline Inspection Gig Offshore Malaysia

Subsea services provider IEV has been awarded an advanced inspection solutions contract in Malaysia.The contract, accepted…

(Photo: SMD)

SMD to Supply ROV for Petrovietnam Subsidiary

U.K.-based Soil Machine Dynamics Limited (SMD) said it has won a multimillion-dollar contract to supply a medium-sized work…

Stevie, the Taurob robot, at Shetland Gas Plant. Photo from Total.

INTERVIEW: Kris Kydd, Head of Robotics, at Total E&P UK; Total’s “Stevie the Robot”

Total has been working on robotics for some years now, having launched the Argos challenge in 2013 and now getting ready…

(Photo: PGS)

TGS Makes Surprise $600 Mln Offer for Part of Rival PGS

Seismic surveyor TGS, a supplier of geological data to the global oil industry, on Thursday said it had made an unsolicited cash offer of $600 million

Jason Gillham (left) and Chris Gilson with one of 2G Robotic’s latest RECON line of payloads for light, modular AUVs.

Founding CEO Gillham Steps Down at 2G Robotics

Jason Gillham, founding Chief Executive Officer of underwater laser scanner and imaging systems specialist, 2G Robotics,…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Eaton Corporation / Cooper Interconnect

The Eaton Corp is a connector & cable assembly solutions provider, incorporating the products and services of Cooper Interconnect, mfr of the Burton connector range.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news