Panther Wins GOM Pipeline Inspection Deal

ACSM chose an electric Saab Seaeye Panther XT robotic vehicle for pipeline inspection in the Gulf of Mexico. The Panther inspected 261 pipelines totalling 2,340 km in four fields in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), at depths ranging from 15 to 130 metres, in a less than 10 month project duration.

ACSM, a maritime, survey and ROV services operator, said that considerable savings come from deploying the 700 kg Panther system.

Rated for 1000 m, Panther’s can accommodate a wide range of tooling with a ‘plug and go’ simplicity that makes it easy to change, maintain and repair systems.

The ROV’s thruster power can handle the large array of equipment needed for full survey work - and provide the steadiness and agility needed to continue working even in strong currents.

The ACSM Panther XT is fitted with a Kongsberg HDTV camera, Norbit Dual Head MBES, ROVINS INS, Tritech Super SeaKing sonar, Blueview multibeam sonar, Teledyne Navigator DVL, TSS 440 pipe tracking system, CTD, Laser Line, CP and five-function manipulators and booms.



Photo: ACSM/Saab Seaeye