Wednesday, August 30, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 29, 2023

TGS Partners with Apparition Geoservices

(Photo: TGS)

(Photo: TGS)

TGS announced a collaboration agreement with Apparition Geoservices to jointly provide integrated, encoded simultaneous source acquisition solutions to drive the next level of efficiency in seismic surveys.

During the agreement term of four years, TGS and Apparition will collaborate through joint research, development and testing to fully commercialize Apparition technology in ocean bottom node, towed streamer and XHR data acquisition programs.

Apparition has developed and offers, through its Seismic Apparition methodology, advanced seismic data acquisition techniques using multiple sources for seismic surveys. With multiple simultaneous sources, Seismic Apparition can provide productivity gains, densely sampled shot grids, data with high fold and SNR and enhanced low-frequency content.

TGS Acquisition will use the Apparition methodology to improve efficiency and increase trace density on their OBN and towed streamer surveys, the company said.

Carel Hooijkaas, EVP of Acquisition at TGS, said, "The collaboration with Apparition will allow us to further develop the Apparition methodology and can bring significant improvements in operational efficiency, ultimately reducing the time to acquire our acquisition programs. This collaboration is another example of TGS' commitment to providing cutting-edge geophysical solutions, allowing our customers to make better and more informed decisions."

Johan Robertsson, President of Apparition Geoservices, said, “We are excited to announce this collaboration agreement with TGS and look forward to the opportunity to extend the capabilities of our Apparition methodology together. This agreement will help increase industry adoption and improve operational efficiency and data quality for OBN, streamer and XHR surveys. TGS’ global market share affords us a wider customer base and global footprint to build our market presence.”

Related News

© Santi / Adobe Stock

How Japan Will Release Treated Water from the Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Japan is set to begin pumping more than a million tonnes of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant on Aug.

Credit: inApril (file image)

PGS, inApril Partner for Hybrid Towed Streamer and OBN Services

Norway-based marine seismic survey services firm PGS has entered a one-year strategic collaboration with ocean bottom node…

Pic: Balmoral’s in-line mooring system features a dynamic connection interface that allows different sections of the mooring lines to be tethered securely without adversely loading the buoyancy structure

Balmoral Develops In-Line Mooring Buoyancy for Offshore Wind and SURF Applications

Aberdeen-based Balmoral has developed mooring buoyancy for the offshore wind and SURF sectors."A comprehensive range of ‘off…

Photo Credit Schmidt Ocean Institute

SOI Says New Ecosystems Found Beneath Hyrdrothermal Vents

A new ecosystem has been discovered in volcanic caves beneath hydrothermal vents at a well-studied undersea volcano on the…

Credit: Bill/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Farms Could Offer New Habitats For Lobsters

Over the past decade, offshore wind turbines have become an ever more present feature along UK coastlines. As part of reaching net zero…

Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions Wins "Sizeable" Order from BP-Eni JV for Offshore Angola Project

Norway's Aker Solutions has won a "sizeable" contract from Azule Energy, a BP-Eni JV in Angola, to provide subsea umbilicals…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

PopEye: Autonomous Anchoring for Large Commercial Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news