LUMA X-UV Passes 1200 Bar Pressure Test, Hydromea says

Hydromea reports it has as achieved validation for its underwater optical modems, LUMA X-UV, in Germany's Nautilus lab. With a certification at 1200 bar of pressure, equivalent to depth of 12,000 meters in the ocean, Hydromea's LUMA X-UV modems have surpassed previous limits.

The Mariana Trench, the deepest point on Earth measuring 10,994 meters, has been an immensely challenging destination to explore due to extreme pressure reaching 1100 bar. Very few expeditions have dared to venture to these depths, limited by the scarcity of suitable equipment. Recognizing this need, one of Hydromea's customers, preparing for the upcoming Mariana Trench expedition, requested the company to pressure-test their LUMA X-UV wireless optical modems.

Igor Martin, the CEO of Hydromea, said, "Oceans remain one of the most unexplored places on our planet due to their extreme conditions. At Hydromea, we are committed to changing that narrative by developing technology that thrives in the harshest underwater environments. Our LUMA X products enable unparalleled high-bandwidth near-range wireless connectivity underwater, extending to the full depths of Earth's oceans. By doing so, we provide research teams and the offshore energy industry with new means to communicate with sensors and collect data at lightning speed. The compact form factor of our LUMA X modems, comparable to a soda can, allows for effortless integration into any underwater equipment. We eagerly anticipate witnessing our Swiss-made LUMA modems helping the scientists to uncover secrets of Mariana Trench soon."

