August 27, 2024

TGS and Petrobras Enter Tech and Research Partnership

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Norwegian seismic company TGS announced it has entered into a partnership with Brazilian state-owned energy company Petrobras to collaborate on scientific research and technological development activities in Brazil.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU), the partners will seek to drive innovation in the energy sector through collaborative efforts to develop new technologies and conduct advanced research to increase efficiency and sustainability in oil and gas exploration and production. Additionally, the firms will aim to innovate in renewable energy technologies and carbon capture solutions.

Petrobras and TGS will work together on the development of innovative technological solutions, focusing on improving the efficiency of exploration and production operations. The companies will also collaborate on conducting scientific research that contributes to advancing knowledge about Brazil's sedimentary basins, including the analysis of geological and geophysical data. One of the main pillars of this partnership will be the development of technologies that promote sustainability in energy production, aligning with global commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said, "We are honored to work alongside Petrobras on such important technical initiatives. The combination of our expertise in data acquisition and processing combined with Petrobras's operational capabilities promises to deliver significant results for the Brazilian energy industry."

Jonilton Pessoa, Executive Exploration Manager at Petrobras, said, "This partnership with TGS Brazil reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are excited to collaborate with a company that shares our vision of a more efficient and sustainable energy future."

The MOU establishes the foundation for the creation of joint working groups and the initiation of research and development projects that will be implemented in the coming months.

