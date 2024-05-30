 
May 30, 2024

PGS Good to Go on Petrobras’ 4D Survey Offshore Brazil

Ramform Victory vessel (Credit: PGS)

Ramform Victory vessel (Credit: PGS)

Norwegian seismic firm PGS has obtained all permits for the start of the large Petrobras’ 4D survey over the Barracuda Caratinga fields, offshore Brazil.

The Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) has issued the final permit for the large 4D survey over the Barracuda Caratinga fields and the survey is about to start.

PGS announced the 4D contract award in December 2022 and original project start-up was June/July last year.

To optimize vessel resources during the 2023 summer season, the Ramform Victory was reactivated and earmarked for this project.

The Ramform Victory has completed final preparations and is on its way from Rio de Janeiro to Campos, to start data acquisition for Petrobras in early June.

The contract has a duration of approximately eight months and will be completed in 2025. In September, the Ramform Victory will be joined by the PGS Apollo, as a source vessel, to complete the more complex areas of the survey. 

“The operations and sales and services organizations of PGS have been working relentlessly to plan and optimize this project and as with previous large and complex 4D projects in Brazil the team is ready to deliver according to the plan in Barracuda Caratinga. We are happy to see Ramform Victory begin mobilization,” said Adrian Burke, Vice President Brazil in PGS.

