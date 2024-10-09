Wednesday, October 9, 2024
 
Petrodive to Expand Commercial Diving Activities to Asia Pacific Region

Diving company Petrodive has signed collaboration agreement with subsea services firm Seatech Engineering Maintenance to work together on commercial diving activities in Malaysia’s Sabah state, with the focus on oil and gas developments.

To accomplish their objectives, both parties will establish a consultative framework to collaboratively develop underwater operations and working cooperation with various stakeholders.

"The signing of this agreement signals a new phase in expanding Petrodive's commercial diving activities in the Asia Pacific region," said Stéphane Troté, Petrodive's CEO.

"This new commercial collaboration agreement is in line with our strategic vision of enhancing our pipeline and subsea capabilities in the region to meet the current industry requirements and the expected larger projects in the future,” added Jérôme Grandchamp, the Managing Director of Seatech Engineering Maintenance.

