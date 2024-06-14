 
Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

UK-based oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the provision of subsea services for the Bittern field development, in the UK Central North Sea.

The contract scope, whose value is between $50 million and $150 million, includes project management, engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a 22km 12-inch water injection pipeline.

Subsea7's scope also includes associated subsea structures and tie-ins at the Triton Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel and the Bittern field.

Project management and engineering work will commence immediately in Aberdeen, while the offshore activities are scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

"We are pleased that Dana Petroleum has chosen Subsea7 to provide project management expertise and engineering technical knowledge for this important field development. We look forward to supporting Dana in meeting their project objectives and for the opportunity to play a key role in the safe and successful completion of Bittern,” said Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President of UK and Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance, Subsea7.

The Bittern oil and gas field is located in Blocks 29/1a and 29/1b, 22km south-east of the Triton FPSO.

The field was discovered in 1996 and has been developed through five production wells and two water injection wells via a subsea tie-back to the Triton FPSO. First production was in April 2000.

A number of well interventions and a sidetrack of B2 well have been executed between 2019 and 2022. A sidetrack of the B1 well is planned for 2024.

The field is operated by Dana Petroleum, with 32.95% stake, with partners Serica Energy holding 64.63%, and Waldorf the remaining 2.42%.

