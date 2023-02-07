Tuesday, February 7, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 7, 2023

Tuas Port Phase 1 Reclamation Project gets Engineering Award Nod

Image courtesy Singaport MPA

Image courtesy Singaport MPA

For the engineering innovations behind the Tuas Port Phase 1 (TPP1) Reclamation, Wharf Construction & Dredging Project, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and project partners were awarded the 2022 World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) H.J. Sabbagh Prize for Excellence in Engineering Construction.

Key design innovations included large-scale reuse of recyclable materials such as dredged seabed material and land-excavated materials, which accounted for more than half of the reclamation fill for TPP1. The reclamation filling, which included clay, was treated to ensure stability of the reclaimed land is within the stringent limits for operating the driverless automated guided vehicles.  

The stability of the reclamation fill is maintained using 10 story-high caissons as earth-retaining walls. These caissons also form the foundations of Tuas port and wharf structures for vessels to berth alongside. The caissons were fabricated at a nearby casting yard, towed out to sea, and submerged on the prepared foundation in the seabed.

In total, 221 caissons were used for the reclamation of TPP1 and the deep-water berths will be capable of accommodating future container ships with a draft of up to 21m. In addition, MPA, as the port planner, designed Tuas Port as finger-piers so that the linear wharf layout maximizes the land-sea space while providing flexibility for ships with different lengths to berth.

TPP1 was built five meters above mean sea level to adapt to rising sea levels. Dredged hard rocks beneath the seabed were reused for shore protection and reclamation fill to enhance resource circularity.

“Developed in four phases, Tuas Port will be a fully automated port," said Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA. "As a greenfield site, Tuas Port offers opportunities for innovation, enhancing energy and operational efficiency so that we can deliver a port which will continue to secure Singapore’s connectivity to the world and its future as global trading hub port.”

Related News

Image courtesy The Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Dauphin Island Sea Lab Opens Water-based Research Facility

The Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL) announced the recent completion of its newest research facility- a multi-stressor wet lab.

(Photo: U.K. Royal Navy)

UK Navy Buys Mine-hunting ‘Mother Ship’

A specialist ship purchased by the U.K. Royal Navy to support mine-hunting operations has arrived in Plymouth.When deployed…

Image courtesy Nauticus

Subsea Robotics: Aquanauts, Hydronauts, Roll Out

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics’ first production Aquanauts and Hydronauts will head into the wild and closer to full commercialization this year…

Robert Heron, Product Manager for Verlume's Axonn. Image courtesy Verlume

Subsea Infrastructure Power Looks at Renewables

Using renewable energy to power critical subsea infrastructure needs power management. It’s a capability Verlume will soon…

Illustration only - A PGS survey vessel

Norwegian Marine Seismic Player Enters Offshore Wind Market

Norwegian company PGS, best known for its seismic survey services in the offshore oil and gas sector, said Wednesday it had…

Image courtesy Armach Robotics

VIDEO: Watch the Armach Robotics Hull Service Robot in Action

Armach Robotics, Inc. (Armach), recently passed a critical milestone during a trial of its Hull Service Robot in full over…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Submersible Technology Advances at Speed at WHOI

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news