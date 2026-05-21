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May 21, 2026

Phoenix International Expands into Rocket Booster Recovery Sector

© Phoenix International

© Phoenix International

Phoenix International has announced their expansion into the rocket booster recovery sector, supporting commercial and government launch programs with advanced subsea search and recovery capabilities.

Using our proven Remora Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Towed Pinger Locator (TPL), and Side Scan Sonar systems, Phoenix provides reliable, efficient, and safe location, inspection, and recovery of rockets from ocean depths to 6,000 meters.

With decades of subsea recovery and offshore operations experience, Phoenix delivers rapid booster location and identification, detailed inspection and documentation, ROV-assisted recovery, and post-recovery engineering coordination. Phoenix's integrated marine operations and advanced subsea technologies position the company to support the rapidly growing space industry with dependable recovery solutions worldwide.

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