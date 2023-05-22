 
May 22, 2023

Phoenix Upgrades Dive Tank at VA Facility

Image courtesy Phoenix International Holdings

Image courtesy Phoenix International Holdings

Phoenix International Holdings has completed a year-long project at its Chesapeake, Va., location to refurbish and upgrade an underwater welding tank. The 20-ft. deep x 10-ft. wide, 11,750 gallon, fully operational dive tank which has been sandblasted and painted and boasts interior and exterior modifications including a new observation window, new steps, a dive station platform, and an upgraded water filtration system.
This tank will support underwater welding training for NAVSEA procedures, commercial American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) welding certifications, and underwater testing of electrodes that will be produced and coated at the Chesapeake facility.

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Post Resume
