August 25, 2020

IEV Wins Pipeline Inspection Gig Offshore Malaysia

Subsea services provider IEV has been awarded an advanced inspection solutions contract in Malaysia.

The contract, accepted by IEV Malaysia last Friday, was awarded by an unnamed oil and gas (“O&G”) services provider.

IEV said the contract was for the provision of ultrasonic scanner technology deployed by a remotely operated vehicle to inspect a subsea gas pipeline located at an offshore field in Malaysia.

The contract is estimated to have a contract value of approximately MYR3.4 million ($815,347).

The mobilization of equipment and personnel to start offshore work is tentatively planned for October 2020, IEV said.

