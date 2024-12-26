Thursday, December 26, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 26, 2024

Police Looks Into Foreign Ship’s Role in Estonia-Finland Interconnector Outage

(Credit: FinGrid)

(Credit: FinGrid)

Finnish police said on Thursday they are investigating whether a foreign ship was involved in the damage of an undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia following a sudden outage on Wednesday.

Baltic Sea nations are on high alert for potential acts of sabotage following a string of outages of power cables, telecom links and gas pipelines since 2022, although subsea equipment is also subject to technical malfunction and accidents.

The 658 megawatt (MW) Estlink 2 power interconnector remains offline following the outage that began at midday local time on Wednesday, leaving only the 358 MW Estlink 1 in operation between the two countries, operator Fingrid said.

"The police, in cooperation with the Border Guard and other authorities, are investigating the chain of events of the incident," Finnish police said in a statement.

Investigators were probing the potential role of a foreign ship, police said without naming the vessel.

Police in Sweden are meanwhile leading an investigation into the breach last month of two Baltic Sea telecom cables, in an incident German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said he assumed was caused by sabotage.

Separately, Finnish police continue to investigate damage caused last year to the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Finland and Estonia, as well as several telecoms cables, and have said this was likely caused by a ship dragging its anchor.

In 2022 the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream gas pipelines running along the seabed in the same waters were blown up, in a case still under investigation by Germany.


(Reuters - Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Chris Reese)

Related News

Offshore floating wind farm that uses MECON Collector Hubs Image courtesy Baker Hughes

Subsea Redesign Underway for Floating Offshore Wind

The 66kV high voltage wet mate connector currently undergoing technical qualification by Baker Hughes weighs in at around…

Pioneer USV (Credit: ACUA Ocean)

ACUA Ocean Launches Pioneer USV

The UK-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has completed the test launch of the USV Pioneer…

Image courtesy Teledyne RD Instruments

Teledyne ADCP Selected for 63-ft. Hybrid Ocean Monitoring Vessel

Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP) from Teledyne RD Instruments (RDI) has been chosen for a 63-foot hybrid catamaran…

Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Technip FMC, Saipem Good to Go for UK’s CCS Projects Work

Saipem and TechnipFMC, under two separate contracts, have secured notices to proceed with the development of Northern Endurance…

© Negro Elkha / Adobe Stock

What We Need to Know About Telecommunications Cable Protection

This week at Marine Technology News...No subsea telecommunications cable can be guarded all the time.In response to the most…

The AUV DeepLeng navigates autonomously in a frozen lake during field tests in Sweden. Copyright: DFKI

SeaMe Project to Leverage AUVs, AI to 'Stand Watch' in Offshore Wind Farms

In the Sustainable Ecosystem Approach in Monitoring the Marine Environment (SeaMe) project, RWE is collaborating with research…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Subsea Vehicle technology is front and center in MTR, with a focus on increased levels of autonomy, reliability and flexibility.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People, Companies, Technologies
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news