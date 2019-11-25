 
November 25, 2019

Peel Ports Group invests in Norbit Tech

Image Courtesy Norbit/Peel Ports

Norbit recently supplied an iWBMSh Integrated Multibeam Survey Systems to Peel Ports Group.

This latest generation sonar tech is providing survey capability both to its Mersey based Survey Vessel ‘Royal Charter’ plus their upcoming delivery of an L3Harris ASV Ltd vehicle.

The Norbit iWBMSh now commissioned on the Royal Charter has replaced the vessels previously installed multibeam system.
With the vessel now delivering high quality bathymetric and backscatter hydrographic data, Peel Ports have additionally installed a Norbit iLiDAR laser scanner to provide further survey capability in its often interesting and challenging survey environments.

"Peel Ports are expert Hydrographic Surveyors, who have evaluated technology and identified ambitious operational challenges for their current and future survey scopes," said John Fraser, NORBIT. "We are delighted to supply our iWBMSh systems plus support to their professional survey operations. Through the recent commissioning process, Peel Ports demonstrated the expected and exacting high standards for all their deliverables."

