Eco Wave Power’s Wave Energy Conversion Unit Arrives in Israel

Wave energy technology company Eco Wave Power said Monday that one of its wave energy conversion units had arrived on site at the Port of Jaffa, Israel.

With preparations underway for the unit's installation the project is proceeding on schedule, the company said.

EWP-EDF One wave energy conversion unit is positioned on land, making it easier to access for operation and maintenance.

"We are delighted with the progress the team has made so far. The conversion unit has arrived at site and everything is now in place for the installation work that will begin shortly. We are on track towards project finalization and look forward to seeing our solution up and running in the port. This has been a large effort from multiple teams from Eco Wave Power and EDF Renewables IL, and we are pleased with how the project is looking at the moment," says Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power.

The EWP-EDF one project is executed in collaboration with EDF Renewables IL and co-funding from the Israeli Energy Ministry.

Last month Eco Wave Power said Wednesday was nearly done with the wall reinforcement works, meant to enable the installation of its floaters on the sea wall of the Port of Jaffa, Israel.

The EWP-EDF One wave energy project will include 10 floaters, connected to one conversion unit. Due to the onshore nature of the Eco Wave Power technology, the works on the sea wall and floaters installation will be straightforward and will not involve any works performed from the seaside, the company said earlier.