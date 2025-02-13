Pritchard-Gordon Group Enters Renewables Market with Launch of PG Renewables

The Pritchard-Gordon group of companies has announced its entry into the European offshore wind and marine renewable energy sectors with the launch of PG Renewables, a specialist contractor focused on Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) identification, relocation, and disposal services for developers and their supply chains across the UK and Europe.

PG Renewables brings together a team of skilled professionals with a track record of successfully executing more than 21 UXO projects since 2008. The company aims to support offshore wind farm developers by providing safe, efficient, and innovative UXO clearance solutions that reduce project risk and enhance productivity.

Henry Keane, Company Director of PG Renewables, emphasized the company’s dedication to both the energy transition and marine environmental protection:

"We are excited to announce the official launch of PG Renewables. Expanding into the offshore wind and marine renewables market reinforces our commitment to supporting the global energy transition while safeguarding the marine environment. Our team has a demonstrable track record in UXO clearance, having completed over 10 wind farms and five subsea infrastructure projects without incident. As a wholly owned British company with deep experience operating in the marine environment, we are proud to take this next step in supporting offshore infrastructure development."

PG Renewables secured an exclusive agreement with UXO and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) solutions provider EORCA UK, ensuring access to an extensive suite of cutting-edge EOD equipment and highly skilled EOD supervisors, technicians, and divers.

Adrian Dann, Owner of EORCA UK and Technical Authority for EOD at PG Renewables, highlighted the significance of this collaboration:

"I am delighted to be part of the PG Renewables team. Having personally overseen the mitigation of nearly 2,000 pieces of UXO across the UK, Europe, and the USA using innovative high-order, low-order, and remote ordnance lifting techniques, I am confident that PG Renewables will provide developers with proven solutions for both planned and unplanned UXO interventions."