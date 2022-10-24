 
October 24, 2022

New Product: BOREAS D70, FOG Intertial Navigation System

Advanced Navigation debuts the Boreas D70, a fiber-optic gyroscope (FOG) inertial navigation system (INS). According to the manufacturer, the technology is well suited to surveying, mapping, and navigation across subsea, marine, land and air applications.

“We are thrilled to expand the Boreas series with the D70. It's a system that will provide additional flexibility in the Boreas family, making ultra-high accuracy inertial navigation far more affordable than previous FOG INS systems,” said Xavier Orr, CEO and co-founder of Advanced Navigation. “This patented technology opens the possibility for adopting FOG INS systems across a much broader range of vehicular applications, particularly autonomous vehicles and aircraft, where weight and size are at a premium.”

D70 Performance

Boreas D70 combines closed-loop DFOG and accelerometer technologies with a dual antenna RTK GNSS receiver. These are coupled with Advanced Navigation’s AI based fusion algorithm to deliver accurate and precise navigation. The system features ultra-fast gyro compassing, acquiring and maintaining an accurate heading under the most demanding conditions. While D70 does contain a GNSS receiver, it’s not required for gyrocompass operation.
Based on DFOG technology, D70 delivers a 40% reduction in size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C), when compared to systems of similar performance.

  • 0.01° roll and pitch
  • 0.1° secant latitude heading (gyrocompass)
  • 0.01° /hour bias instability
  • 10mm position accuracy

The Boreas Series

The Boreas DFOG series features ultra-fast gyro compassing and can acquire heading, either stationary or dynamically, in under 2 minutes. The gyro compassing allows the system to determine a highly accurate heading without any reliance on magnetic heading or GNSS.

The technology stems from Advanced Navigation’s AI sensor fusion algorithm designed to allow the system to extract significantly more information from the data. It is designed for control applications, with a high level of health monitoring and instability prevention to ensure stable and reliable data.

Advanced Navigation designed Boreas from the ground up for reliability and availability. The hardware and software are designed and tested to international safety standards and have been environmentally tested to MIL-STD-810. The system achieves a mean time between failure (MTBF) of over 70,000 hours.
Additional features of the Boreas D70 include Ethernet, CAN and NMEA protocols, as well as disciplined timing via a PTP server and 1PPS. A rich, responsive embedded web interface provides full access to all of the device’s internal functions and data. Internal storage allows for up to 1 year of data logging.

