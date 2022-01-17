NEW PRODUCT: EIVA Debuts Entry-level Hydrographic Survey Software

EIVA’s new software variant NaviSuite Kuda Core provides advanced hydrographic survey software capabilities at an entry-level price. Tailored to support hydrographic surveys with a single USV or small survey vessel using multi-beam echosounder (including backscatter), LiDAR and/or camera, this software solution is priced at €1,998 annually, designed to be simple to configure and run.

In addition, it provides advanced hydrographic survey features from NaviSuite Kuda software, for example enabling autonomous operations, as it is one of several variants of this software bundle.

Not only does the NaviSuite Kuda software yield high quality and deliverable 3D model results quickly, but users can improve the efficiency of their surveys with software tools for:

Remote operations, including autopilot route planning and onboard processing

Real-time optimisation of survey area coverage

Automatic data cleaning

Automatic data processing workflows

Patch test for multi-beam calibration

Easy registration and classification of observations

In addition to the new entry-level variant, the list of bundle variants includes NaviSuite Kuda Pro, which supports more complex survey spreads at a reduced price, and + Processing variants, which provide advanced data processing tools. Since these variants are all part of one big NaviSuite family, users can upgrade between different variants if they scale up operations.