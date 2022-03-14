New Product: Hydromea launches Underwater Wireless Optical Modem

Hydromea is launching its new patent-pending subsea wireless communication modem LUMA X-UV. The LUMA X-UV can beam data at up to 10 Mbit/s in the presence of other light sources in the environment, enabling real-time streaming of HD-quality video and 4K images wirelessly through water.

"LUMA X-UV is another big step forward in providing unlimited access to subsea data. It is a tool with a lot of versatility built in. It can be used as a modem and as an access point in subsea infrastructure," said Felix Schill, co-founder and CTO, Hydromea. "Moving the data stream into the UV wavelength with LUMA X-UV, this modem will work in the presence of other light sources, such as ROV lights. It will also be the best communication tool in shallow waters where there is still a significant amount of ambient light.”

Hydromea focuses its development on affordable, autonomous and miniaturized devices that can be used at any ocean depth. LUMA X-UV comes in a titanium housing with a serial and ethernet connection and will be pressure-rated to 6,000-m depth.