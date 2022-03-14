 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2022

New Product: Hydromea launches Underwater Wireless Optical Modem

Image courtesy Hydromea

Image courtesy Hydromea

Hydromea is launching its new patent-pending subsea wireless communication modem LUMA X-UV. The LUMA X-UV can beam data at up to 10 Mbit/s in the presence of other light sources in the environment, enabling real-time streaming of HD-quality video and 4K images wirelessly through water.

"LUMA X-UV is another big step forward in providing unlimited access to subsea data. It is a tool with a lot of versatility built in.  It can be used as a modem and as an access point in subsea infrastructure," said Felix Schill, co-founder and CTO, Hydromea. "Moving the data stream into the UV wavelength with LUMA X-UV, this modem will work in the presence of other light sources, such as ROV lights. It will also be the best communication tool in shallow waters where there is still a significant amount of ambient light.”

Hydromea focuses its development on affordable, autonomous and miniaturized devices that can be used at any ocean depth. LUMA X-UV comes in a titanium housing with a serial and ethernet connection and will be pressure-rated to 6,000-m depth.

Related News

Armach’s small form factor hull service robot is man portable and promises near to 100% hull cleaning coverage. (Photo: Armach Robotics Inc)

Greensea Launches Hull Cleaning Spin-off Armach Robotics

Marine software pioneer Greensea Systems Inc. has launched spin-off company Armach Robotics, that capitalizes on Greensea’s…

Tritons waiting deployment from the firm’s new Gulfport facility in Mississippi. Photo from Ocean Aero.

Autonomy: Sun, Sail & Subsea – Not a Holiday, but a Hybrid UxV Platform

Ten years ago, Ocean Aero’s unique hybrid sailboat-submarine was a novel idea being developed in a San Diego garage. Today…

The conference keynote speaker is the United States Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere & National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad.

Spinrad, Rayner Headline All-Star Speaker Line-Up @ Oi '22

Thought leaders globally from multiple fields of ocean science and technology will gather at Oceanology International’s (Oi) Technical Conference…

Teledyne’s Subsea Supercharger with Innova subsea hydraulic pumping unit, developed by Innova. Photo from Teledyne.

Putting Power on the Seafloor is a Fuel Cell Future

Two outfits, one in Germany and one in the US, are chasing a goal of supplying long-term subsea power in remote locations…

Subsea Expo panel session. Rear Admiral Paul Halton is shown at the back. ©Global Underwater Hub

Subsea Expo Focuses on $3 Trillion Opportunity

One of the first major UK industry events since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic heard Tuesday morning how, after a…

The Deepsea Semi floating wind foundation design has been developed for use in floating wind farms and for off-grid applications including temporary electrification of oil and gas installations in harsh environments. ©DNV

DNV Grants AiP for Odfjell Oceanwind's Floating Wind Foundation Designed for up to 15MW Turbines

Classification society and assurance provider DNV has awarded Odfjell Oceanwind an Approval in Principle (AiP) for its new…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SEATECHRIM

Specializes in manufacture of oceanography equipment and its components for operations in depths up to 6000m. We design and produce autonomous modules and moored buoys for monitoring of radioactivity and toxicity levels; marine magnetometer recording data; marine electric winches.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Creating a Digital Twin of the Ocean

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news