October 21, 2022

New Product: ISS360HD Sonar

Image courtesy Impact Subsea

Image courtesy Impact Subsea

According to Impact Subsea, the ISS360HD offers a 1° acoustic angular resolution, 2.5mm range resolution and a distance measurement range in excess of 100 m/328 ft. The sonar is depth rated to 6,000 m/19,685 ft.
The manufactuere said the ISS360HD has a wide operational acoustic bandwidth capability; 600 to 900kHz which is fully used through CHIRP (Compressed High Intensity Radar Pulse) technology, designed to provide a resolution of 2.5mm when using the full bandwidth.  
A narrow acoustic beam, combined with a very short range resolution  allows for high definition imagery.
While designed to provide big imaging results, the form factor of the sonar has been kept compact, small enough the company claims for even the smallest of observation class ROVs.
The ISS360HD also benefits from an inductively coupled transducer.  This means there are no slip rings within the sonar – so there are no components to wear out and require periodic replacement.

Image courtesy Impact Subsea

