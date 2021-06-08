 
New Wave Media

June 8, 2021

New Product: The Sea Otter Reel

According to the manufacturer, the new Sea Otter Reel from Seamor Marine represents a leap forward for Inspection Class ROV Tether Management Systems.

According to Seamor, the reel offers new levels of modularity allowing labor savings both in the field and in serviceability. Innovations include a fully removeable reel hub, connector-based designs and a clear future upgrade path.

