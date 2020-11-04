 
New Wave Media

November 4, 2020

HMI to Provide Arms for Triumph's ROV Fleet

(Image: Tiumph Subsea Services)

(Image: Tiumph Subsea Services)

Houston Mechatronics Inc. (HMI) said Wednesday that Triumph Subsea Services will be the first to commercialize its all-electric Olympic arms.

The U.S. ocean robotics firm said it reached an agreement with Triumph to provide 26 all-electric Olympic arms for the new Croatian subsea services firm's growing fleet of work class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV).

The new manipulator arms derive from technological advancements achieved during the development of HMI’s shape-shifting Aquanaut ROV/autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), the manufacturer said. "Olympic’s strength-weight-size characteristics within an electric manipulator make it a first of its kind and the operational benefits are even more impressive," HMI said. "Olympic will provide: high precision, repeatability and dexterity; zero working fluid; lower overall power consumption; position & force feedback; intelligent path planning; and integrated tool changing."

Triumph said it will install the arms on its Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD) ATOM EV Wind WROVS.

Triumph Subsea Services, which will also feature HMI's Aquanaut on each of its vessels, is committed to using green technologies and automation intelligence that will drive offshore operational efficiencies.

“It’s refreshing to be working with such aggressive and like-minded partners. It will take a coalition of the willing to bring these kinds of technologies to market and Triumph continues to show they have the aligned vision and energy to see it through,” said HMI’s CEO, Nicolaus Radford.

"The Olympic arm is another example of how technologically advanced robotics and autonomous systems are utilized within our new green tech ecosystem of vessels that will be operating within the energy, offshore wind farms, offshore green hydrogen, and renewables sector," Triumph said.

Email

Related News

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThC_ZnXMnBA

VIDEO: Dive Completes Sea Trials with Kraken’s Pressure Tolerant Batteries

Kraken Robotics reports that Quincy, Mass.-based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of a Large Displacement…

Broad mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Ocean Discovery: 500m Tall Coral Reef Discovered in the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists have discovered a massive detached coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef, the first to be discovered in over 120 years…

Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg to Provide Cable Protection for RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7, a Subsea 7 subsidiary focused on renewables, has awarded Trelleborg a contract to provide cable protection for…

Recovery of Autosub 6000 following BioCam dive. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

A project to address the twin challenge of covering large areas of seabed at high resolution, while also processing the gathered…

Credit: Acteon

Singapore: MENCK Assembles Pile Driver for Offshore Wind Projects in Asia

Germany-based MENCK, an Acteon offshore engineering firm specializing in hydraulic pile-driving services, has delivered a…

The Bongo RSV is one of C-Innovation’s vessels being upgraded with Sonardyne technologies. - Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Orders Sonardyne Tech for ROV Ops in Brazil

Marine services company C-Innovation (C-I) has ordered a package of Sonardyne’s underwater positioning and navigation systems…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

develogic GmbH

develogic subsea systems is a German based company founded in 2000. Right from the beginning the company developed high-tech signal processing solutions for the machine tool, automotive and aerospace industry as well as first solutions for non destructive testing and underwater communication systems.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news