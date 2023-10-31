Wednesday, November 1, 2023
 
New Wave Media

October 31, 2023

Prysmian Group Inks €900 Million Cable Systems Deal with Clean Path New York

Credit: Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Credit: Postmodern Studio/AdobeStock

Italian power and telecom cable-making and installation services firm Prysmian Group has signed an agreement worth around €900 million with Clean Path New York to provide subsea and land power cable systems for one of the largest transmission infrastructure projects in the United States.

Clean Path New York is an $11 billion renewable energy project comprising 3,800 MW of wind and solar power from more than 20 new wind and solar generation resources and a new 175-mile underground and submarine transmission link.

Together, these assets will enable the delivery of more than 7.5 million megawatt-hours of electricity every year—enough to power more than 1.5 million New York households. Clean Path New York is a public-private collaboration between Invenergy, energyRe, and the New York Power Authority.

Under the terms of the agreement, Prysmian Group will be responsible for the design, manufacture, construction, installation, and commissioning of Clean Path New York’s HVDC (high-voltage direct current) 400 KV single core cable system with XLPE insulation, conditional upon Clean Path New York issuing its notice to proceed in Spring 2024.

“We are proud to support Clean Path New York in meeting New York State’s ambitious climate goals to be 70% carbon-free by 2030,” commented Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group. “Clean Path New York is one of the largest transmission infrastructure projects to be executed in New York State and is one the first 400 kV HVDC interconnectors to be built by Prysmian around the world. This agreement reinforces Prysmian Group’s leading position in the submarine and land cable market and underlines both our continued role in and our commitment to the North American energy transition,” concluded Ozmen.

“Through this agreement with Prysmian, Clean Path NY is securing technology to deliver electricity New Yorkers can count on,” said Shashank Sane, Executive Vice President of Transmission at Invenergy and Glenn Goldstein, President of Clean Path New York for energyRe. “High-voltage direct current transmission can reshape our country’s power grid by providing unmatched reliability and resilience. Despite industry headwinds, this agreement represents progress toward New York’s climate and sustainability goals.”



Related News

Credit: TenneT

Artificial Reefs Deployed in Dutch North Sea to Boost Marine Life Around Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, in collaboration with contractor Equans/Smulders,  has installed several artificial…

Illustration only - Credit: freddytb Foto

SLB, Plexus in North Sea P&A Deal

Oil and gas engineering services firm Plexus Holdings said Tuesday it had won a contract award for Exact and Centric equipment…

Verlume’s in-field resident AUV charging and communication station has been deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power project in Scotland. Source: Verlume.

MTR100: Subsea Batteries

Subsea batteries are being configured to meet the demands of science and industry. In both cases, the aim remains to boost…

For illustration only - Credit:pixone3d/AdobeStock

Major Gas Supplier Norway Closely Monitoring Baltic Sea Pipe Burst Probe

Norway, Europe's largest gas supplier, is closely monitoring the progress of a probe into unexplained damage on a Baltic Sea gas pipeline…

Illustration only - Credit: noppadon/AdobeStock

Oceans of Energy and DNV Collaborate to Unlock the Power of Offshore Solar in the North Sea

The independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV has partnered up with Oceans of Energy, a Dutch company specializing…

Credit: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Completes Decommissioning Project on Dunlin Alpha Platform

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed a decommissioning project on Fairfield Energy’s Dunlin Alpha platform on the UK continental shelf.

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Tech File: HexDefence Scour Protection for Offshore Wind
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news