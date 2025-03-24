Prysmian, Relativity Networks to Produce Next-Gen Cables for Data Centers

Prysmian has entered into a long-term partnership agreement with Relativity Networks, the at-scale provider of next-generation fiber-optic technology, for volume production of the hollow-core optical fiber and cable in demand by operators of the data centers required for the AI economy.

The collaboration will see Prysmian and Relativity Networks co-manufacture fiber and cable based on Relativity Networks’ patent-pending hollow-core fiber (HCF) technology, which was developed in collaboration with the College of Optics and Photonics at the University of Central Florida.

Leveraging Prysmian’s global manufacturing expertise, the companies will work together to seamlessly transition the industry to hollow-core fiber technology, meeting the growing demands of data centers worldwide.

In addition, Relativity Networks will provide connectors and hardware that ensure compatibility with existing fiber-optic interfaces.

“Prysmian has long been a global champion in setting the standard in the field of fiber optics, and our cutting-edge solutions are always evolving to meet the demands of our customers.

“This, combined with Relativity Networks’ technology, will enable both our companies to lead the global market for hollow-core fiber well into the future - a hugely significant area of focus as we work to accelerate in order to meet the demands emerging from data centers and AI applications worldwide,” said Frederick Persson, Prysmain Executive Vice President Digital Solutions.