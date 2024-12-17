Tuesday, December 17, 2024
 
New Wave Media

December 17, 2024

Prysmian Signs $735M Offshore Wind Connections Deal with French TSO

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has signed a framework agreement with the French transmission system operator (TSO) Réseau de Transport d’Électricité (RTE), to provide subsea cables for grid connection of two offshore wind farms in France.

Under the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCI) contract, Prysmian will be in charge of subsea cable links and landfall works that will connect the Fos and the Narbonnaise offshore wind farms to French transmission grid.

The projects are subject to call off by RTE and finalization of the terms of the relevant EPCI contracts, which are expected to occur during the period 2026-2027, while the delivery and commissioning are expected for the period 2031-2032.

These two EPCI contracts are altogether estimated at a potential value of approximately $735 million (€700 million).

Each single project will consist of three High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) 225 kV three-core export cables with XLPE insulation, all equipped with synthetic armour.

The approximately 400 km of land cables will be produced locally, in Gron, France, while the approximately 240 km of subsea cables will be manufactured at Prysmian’s centre of excellence in Italy, and Finland.

Installation operation will be carried out using one of Prysmian’s proprietary advanced cable-laying vessels.

The Fos Project will be located on the coast of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and will require approximately 300 km of cables (land and subsea), while the Narbonnaise Project, located on the coast of Occitanie will require around 340 km of cables, providing individually a potential capacity of 750 MW.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Gets Busy at Equinor’s Offshore CO2 Highway

Fugro has started conducting comprehensive ground investigation for a CO2 highway, off the coast of Belgium, part of a 1…

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Ørsted Awards Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for Hornsea 3 OW Farm

Ørsted has hired JDR Cable Systems, Severfield and Smulders to produce integral components and deliver services for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm…

(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, TGS Deliver High-Res Data for Sleipner Area in North Sea

Viridien, in collaboration with joint venture partner TGS, has delivered the final processed data from the multi-client Sleipner…

Offshore White Paper: Lower the Cost and Complexity of Collecting Subsea Data

Collecting subsea data is logistically complex.

© glimpseofsweden / Adobe Stock

Nexans to Link East Anglia TWO Offshore Wind Farm to UK's Power Grid

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has secured a contract from ScottishPower Renewables to supply…

(Credit: Red7Marine)

Red7Marine Assists N-Sea with OW Export Cable Repair in Irish sea

Marine construction contractor Red7Marine has supported subsea solutions specialist N-Sea Group in a critical export cable…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Clearing Data Processing Bottlenecks
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news