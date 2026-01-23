 
New Wave Media

January 23, 2026

Prysmian to Buy ACSM Subsea Cable Company

© Adobe Stock/Negro Elkha

© Adobe Stock/Negro Elkha

Italy's cable maker Prysmian plans to buy Spain-based ACSM, a submarine cable installation company, in a 169-million-euros ($198 million) deal, it said on Friday.

The world's largest cable maker said the transaction will be funded using cash from its balance sheet and is expected to close by February.

The acquisition will bring subsea surveying, seabed preparation and installation capabilities in-house, it said.

Prysmian completed two major acquisitions in the last years, both in the U.S., finalising a $1.15 billion deal for Channel in 2025 and acquiring Encore Wire for about $4.2 billion in mid-2024.

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

(Reuters)

Related News

Image copyright Jenna Plank – BAS

Polar Research Vessel Gets Nav System Refit

Anschütz completed refit of Integrated Navigation System for RRS Sir David AttenboroughSince entering service in 2021, the…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts Multi-Client Data Reprocessing Scheme off Australia

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has launched the Bonaparte Basin PSDM Reprocessing Project, a new multi-client initiative…

Wes Heiskell courtesy of Paradigm Drilling Services

Wes Heiskell Takes Position at Paradigm Drilling Services

Paradigm Drilling Services has appointed Wes Heiskell as Well Construction & Intervention Director – North America.Based in Paradigm’s Houston office…

Oleksii Fadieiev/Adobe Stock (Source: KU)

Study: Low Sulfur Fuel Reduces Lightning, May Increase Temperatures

Cuts in sulfur emissions from oceangoing vessels have been tied to a reduction in lightning stroke density along heavily…

NemoSens. © RTsys

The French Hydrographic & Oceanographic Service Orders New Maritime Drone

Following a seven-month bidding process, the French Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (Shom) placed an order at the…

© SUBCO

Subco Announces Milestones for SMAP, Capacity Expansions Across Australia

SUBCO announced a major construction and service update on transcontinental subsea hypercable SMAP, alongside a series of…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news