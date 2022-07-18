 
New Wave Media

July 18, 2022

Prysmian's Subsea Power Cables to Connect Canary Islands, Ceuta to Spanish Mainland

Giulio Verne - Credit: Ian Greenwood/MarineTraffic.com

Giulio Verne - Credit: Ian Greenwood/MarineTraffic.com

Prysmian, the Italian energy and telecom cable systems provider, has won two contracts worth approximately €250 million (around $253,3 million) by Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.U., the transmission system operator of the Spanish power grid.

The contracts are for the development of two projects: a submarine power interconnection between the islands of Tenerife and La Gomera, and another submarine power interconnection between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta (a Spanish city on the north coast of Africa). 

Prysmian wil design, supply, install, and commission a 66 kV HVAC(High Voltage Alternating Current) double circuit, three-core submarine power cable with EPR insulation and synthetic-wire armoring, to connect Tenerife and La Gomera at the world record depth of nearly 1150 meters for a 66 kV three-core cable. 

Prysmian will also be responsible for manufacturing and installing a 132 kV HVAC double circuit, three-core submarine power cable with XLPE insulation, and synthetic-wire armoring, to connect the Spanish mainland and Ceuta through the Strait of Gibraltar with maximum depths of 900 meters. Ceuta is a Spanish autonomous city on the north coast of Africa.

Both systems comprise 90 km of submarine route and approximately 11 km of land route for the double link between the Spanish mainland and Ceuta. 

The subsea cables will be manufactured in Prysmian's Norderham Plant (Germany) and Pikkala Plant (Finland). The land cables will be made at Prysmian's local plant in Vilanova (Spain). Prysmian will use its Giulio Verne cable-laying vessel. The commissioning of both cable systems is scheduled for 2025. 

"This award confirms the mutual trust and long-standing relationship between Red Eléctrica and Prysmian Group, because it is the latest of several projects developed together in Spain to enhance the national power grid’s reliability. We are proud to support Spain in meeting its Energy Transition goals by 2030, providing our state-of-the-art submarine and land cable systems,” stated Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group.  

 

Related News

Image courtesy AutoNaut

Case Study: Autonaut Put to the Test

‘AutoNaut completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile mission gathering PAM, ADCP, CTD, and wave data on the Atlantic continental shelf…

Rovco Nets UXO, Seabed Survey Deal at Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subsea and hydrographic survey services firm Rovco has signed a contract with the Dutch marine services contractor Van Oord…

Credit: Forum Energy Technologies

Sea Trials Complete for FET Submarine Rescue Vehicle

Subsea vehicle maker Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has completed sea trials for its submarine rescue vehicle (SRV) ahead…

(Photo: Havfram)

Havfram Bags Senegalese Mooring Pre-Lay Contract from MODEC

Offshore services company Havfram announced it has been awarded a contract from MODEC Offshore Production Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Unverse Shipping and Trade Links

container lashing materials, anchor and anchor chains etc., new/reconditioned/used secondhand spares.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news