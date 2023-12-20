PXGEO Acquires Ampseis

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO on Wednesday announced it has acquired one hundred percent of the share capital of rival AmpSeis, developer of what is said to be the industry's most advanced ocean bottom node.

PXGEO described the acquisition as a step forward in its strategy to be the technology leader in the ocean bottom seismic industry and secures the company's access to core technology.

The first batch of the new nodes will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.