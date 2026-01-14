Wednesday, January 14, 2026
 
PXGEO Appoints New Technical and Operations Chiefs

Bob Nouh (Credit: PXGEO)

Marine seismic company PXGEO has appointed two senior executives to strengthen its leadership team and support operational performance across its global operations.

Bob Nouh has been named technical solutions director and senior vice president, while Carlos Cubeddu has joined the company as operations director and senior vice president.

Nouh brings nearly 30 years of industry experience and most recently served as director of technical services and engineering at Transocean before working as an independent consultant. In his new role, he will oversee PXGEO’s technical functions, providing strategic and technical guidance to support safe and effective project execution.

Based in Dubai, Nouh will also lead the development, integration and maintenance of the company’s technical systems, equipment and digital solutions across its global fleet.

Cubeddu joins PXGEO from Parker Wellbore, where he served as vice president for the Eastern Hemisphere. With more than 25 years of experience, he will be responsible for the strategic and operational delivery of PXGEO’s global seismic operations.

As operations director, Cubeddu will work closely with regional teams in the Middle East, North America, South America and Malaysia. His responsibilities include aligning project execution with client requirements and commercial objectives, while promoting standardisation, best practice and continuous improvement across the organisation.

PXGEO said the appointments would support the deployment of its proprietary MNode ocean bottom node technology, which features a 300-day battery life.

“As part of our continued commitment to PXGEO’s long-term success, we are ensuring the very best people are leading our business to support our sustainable growth strategy. I’m excited to welcome Bob and Carlos to PXGEO. 

"Their combined knowledge and experience in delivering complex offshore projects will significantly enhance our operational capabilities and strengthen how we serve our customers with the excellence they expect,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr, chief executive of PXGEO.

