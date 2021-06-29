 
New Wave Media

June 29, 2021

PXGEO Buys Fugro's OBN Subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions

Seabed Geosolutions' Manta OBN - Credit: Seabed Geosolutions

Seabed Geosolutions' Manta OBN - Credit: Seabed Geosolutions

Offshore seismic surveyor PXGEO has completed the acquisition of Fugro's subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions, a company specializing in Ocean Bottom Node surveys.

"The acquisition includes a substantial ocean bottom node inventory,  handling equipment, related technology, intellectual property and project backlog. In addition, a significant number of personnel responsible for the successful delivery of over 44,000 sq. km. of OBN  projects have accepted employment with PXGEO," PXGEO said. It did not say how many people exactly had joined the company.

Duncan Eley, CEO of PXGEO said: "This is a key milestone for PXGEO,  enabling us to provide both towed streamer and OBN geophysical services to our global client base. The acquisition also brings an important portfolio of proprietary OBN technology to the company. 

"PXGEO is currently engaged on two flagship projects: an OBN crew and assets deployed in South America; and the PXGEO 2, our 14-streamer seismic vessel, acquiring data on a 4D project in East Asia. Both projects have successfully mobilized and are well-positioned to deliver safe, efficient and high-quality outcomes for the respective clients," Eley said.

Fugro first announced the agreement to sell Seabed Geosolutions to PXGEO back in March.

The company at the time said the agreed price was $16 million.

Related News

© Studio-FI/AdobeStock

As Big Oil Pushes into Offshore Wind, Seabed Lease Prices Will Rise

The world's largest offshore wind developer Orsted is concerned that Big Oil's eagerness to harness wind at sea could push…

Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Wraps Guyana Survey Remotely from U.S. HQ

C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an Edison Chouest Offshore affiliate, said on Monday that it has completed its first remote survey…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, Partners Design Mooring Line Fatigue Tracker for Floating Wind Turbines

Dutch offshore services company Fugro, in partnership with AS Mosley and the University of Strathclyde, has designed a real…

Seabed Geosolutions' Manta OBN - Credit: Seabed Geosolutions

Seabed Geosolutions Receives LOA for Americas OBN Survey

Fugro's soon-to-be-sold marine seismic acquisition subsidiary Seabed Geosolutions has received a conditional Letter of Award…

Credit: JDR

Parkwind Taps JDR for Arcadis Ost 1 Subsea Cables

Offshore wind developer Parkwind has granted subsea cable manufacturer JDR a contract to provide, test, and terminate 33kV…

A scientist surveys a coral reef on the Khaled bin Sultan Living Ocean Foundation's Global Reef Expedition. Copyright KSLOF/Ken Marks

NASA, KSLOF Partner to Fast-track Coral Reef Mapping

Coral reefs are in crisis. Corals are an ancient life form and, because of the reefs that they build, the survival of countless…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd

Hunan Great Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd has a capacity to produce full range and a wide variety of quality seamless steel pipes,carbon steel pipe, erw steel pipe, lsaw steel pipe, ssaw steel pipe.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Legal Intern

● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

FY21-07 Professional Maritime Engineering Faculty

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2021 - Hydrographic Survey Sonar

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news