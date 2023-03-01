Thursday, March 2, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 1, 2023

PXGEO Names Tony Bowman CEO

(Photo: PXGEO)

(Photo: PXGEO)

Offshore seismic survey firm PXGEO announced it has appointed Tony Bowman as chief executive officer, effective April 3, 2023.

Bowman joins PXGEO from an executive career at Schlumberger. During his almost 30-year tenure, he held a number of senior roles across multiple geographical locations, including president, WesternGeco as well as president, Schlumberger Information Solutions.

Bowman’s appointment follows the departure of CEO Duncan Eley, who has decided to resign and leave PXGEO. The company's founder Peter Zickerman will serve as interim CEO.

PXGEO also announced changes to its board of directors. Zickerman, a current director, has been appointed executive chairman of the board, and Christopher Mallon has joined the board as an independent director.

Related News

Image of the schooner-barge Ironton as it sits on the lake floor today. This image is a point cloud extracted from water column returns from multibeam sonar. Image Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust/NOAA Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary

Discovery: Historic Shipwreck Found in Lake Huron

Researchers from NOAA, the state of Michigan, and Ocean Exploration Trust discovered an intact shipwreck resting hundreds…

©North Sea Farmers

Dutch Project to Grow Seaweed in Offshore Wind Farms Gets $1.6M from Amazon

Amazon.com has granted 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) to a Dutch project testing the viability of commercially growing…

Credit: MarineTraffic.com

Transocean's Drillship to be Used for Deep-Sea Mineral Exploration

Offshore drilling company Transocean has agreed to invest in DEME Group’s subsidiary Global Sea Mineral Resources NV (“GSR”)…

Credit: Magseis Fairfield (File image)

TGS in U.S. Gulf of Mexico 4D OBN Survey

Norwegian offshore seismic data acquisition and processing firm TGS said Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding…

©MPS

Synthetic Tendons for MPS' Floating Wind Tension Leg Platform

Marine Power Systems is collaborating with cable manufacturer FibreMax to provide integrated floating foundation and tendon…

NPD's Director technology, analysis and coexistence Kjersti Dahle - ©NPD

Norway Finds 'Substantial' Mineral Resources on Its Seabed

A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earth metals on the…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States

Assistant Director/Mariner Credentialing

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news