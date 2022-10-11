Wednesday, October 12, 2022
 
Quote of the Day: Carl Trowell, CEO, Acteon Group

Carl Trowell, CEO, Acteon Group. Image courtesy Acteon

In a recent interview with Offshore Engineer TV, to be published in the September/October edition of Offshore Engineer, Carl Trowell, CEO, Acteon Group, discusses how his company is balancing the transition to 'new energy,' putting in perspective the future he sees:

“There's going to be more infrastructure going into the sea in the next decade from offshore wind than went in throughout the whole lifetime of oil and gas. If you just look at the number of units, the number of installations, when you start moving to floating wind, it's going to be off the scale of the number of moorings. We're at the beginning of what will be a mega cycle of investment.”

