 
New Wave Media

April 20, 2020

EC-OG Raises Funds for Subsea Battery System

Illustration; Image by EC-OG

Illustration; Image by EC-OG

Subsea clean energy company EC-OG has said it has received £1.6 million from an investment consortium led by Par Equity. The company plans to use the cash to commercialize its innovative Halo battery storage system designed for subsea applications. 

"The investment will create up to 40 jobs in Aberdeen over the next 12 months," EC-OG said.

Halo is a modular and scalable battery storage system that operates in a demanding subsea environment. 

"By removing the need for undersea power cables, [the battery storage system] provides a reliable, uninterrupted power supply, located at the point of use. Halo provides a temporary, permanent or back-up deep sea electrical power solution at a fraction of the cost of alternatives," EC-OG said.

The investment in EC-OG is the first that Par Equity has made since its recent partnership with the British Business Bank. The funds were allocated as part of the Regional Angel Programme. 

The £75m program supports some of the fastest growing technology companies across the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland and is designed to provide early stage capital to smaller businesses with high growth potential.

Cost-cutting - A Key Selling Point

Richard Knox, Managing Director of EC-OG commented: "This investment comes at a perfect time for EC-OG as we prepare for widespread commercialization. In particular, the sharp drop in the price of oil means our target customers are increasingly looking for new technology to cut costs, which is a key selling point for us."

“Par Equity has understood the capability of the EC-OG team, and the technology, to enable a transition to clean, cost-competitive energy in the emerging subsea clean energy market. The new funds will allow us to accelerate scale-up of our automated battery manufacturing capability, significantly reduce the time from order to deployment and ensure we maintain excellent service support as the business grows.”

Par Equity, a venture capital firm based in Edinburgh that specializes in investing in innovative technology companies, was joined by existing investors, Orchard Venture Capital and Scottish Investment Bank. Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Sandler, acted as an exclusive corporate finance adviser to EC-OG throughout the investment process and will continue to support it with future corporate activity.

Paul Munn, Managing Partner of Par Equity said: "We are delighted that EC-OG is our first investment as a fund manager in the Regional Angel Programme. Par Equity is committed to seeking out and supporting the very best in high-growth technology start-ups. Our recent tie-up with the  British Business Bank and our wider access to funds through our EIS Fund, Private Investor Network and the Scottish Investment Bank, gives us a breadth of firepower for our portfolio."

EC-OG have invested more than three years into the design and capability of their Halo battery storage system, building it alongside their prospective customers. We’re confident that they will be successful in their growth ambitions and I am delighted that Par Equity can provide the capital they need to turn them into reality.”

Martin Bell, Managing Director of Orchard Venture Capital added: "Orchard Venture Capital are delighted to be part of this investment in ECOG and we look forward to the business developing the battery technology for the new clean energy market.”


battery technologyenergyfinance
Email

Related News

Image Credit: Royal IHC

SWORD Seafloor Rig Set for Sea Trials

Royal IHC, a Dutch marine equipment and vessel provider, has said that extensive tests have been completed on a new seabed…

The first container loaded onto the MV Pride contains furniture products.(Photot: AMSA)

First YM Efficiency Containers Retrieved

Work is underway to retrieve dozens of containers lost from a containership off the coast of Australia, with the first boxes…

Kraken's SeaVision 3D Underwater Laser Scanner integrated onto the Greensea Hull Crawler, with foam to maintain neutral buoyancy (Photo: Kraken)

Kraken, Greensea Partner to Advance Marine Robotics

Kraken Robotics and Greensea Systems have agreed to expand upon collaborative efforts already undertaken between the two…

Illustration only: An offshore wind farm - Image by Fokke - AdobeStock

Oceaneering to Prepare Seabed for Moray East Wind Farm

Offshore services company Oceaneering has won a contract to complete seabed route and debris clearance for the Moray East…

Image Credit: Minesto

Minesto Gets OK for Tidal Kite Installation in Faroe Islands

Marine energy developer Minesto has said it been granted all necessary permits and consents for the installation of two grid…

The San Juan, before she was lost. Source: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity’s Hunt for the Submarine San Juan

The search for the Argentinian submarine was like hunting for the proverbial needle in a hay stack, except that it was a piece of straw.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cesigma - Signals & Systems

CeSigma develops products in signal acquisition and processing technologies. Applications are physics, acoustics, optronics, radar technologies. BlueScan® multipurpose underwater systems (ranging and recording marine mammals up to torpedo tracking and crew training). Optronic Maritime and Aerial survey.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news