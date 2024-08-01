 
Rayha to Succeed Graney as President of General Dynamics Electric Boat

Mark Rayha, currently SVP and COO at General Dynamics Electric Boat, replaces Kevin Graney at the helm effective December 1, 2024. (Photo: General Dynamics)

Mark Rayha has been selected to become the next president of Electric Boat, the submarine builder's parent company General Dynamics announced on Thursday.

Rayha, who serves as the yard's current senior vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed Kevin Graney, who will retire at the end of this year. Rayha's appointment becomes effective December 1.

Rayha joined General Dynamics in 1989 at Land Systems. He became CFO of General Dynamics Mission Systems in 2015. He joined Electric Boat in 2020 and served as CFO from 2021 to 2023. He became chief operating officer in 2023.

General Dynamics chairman and chief executive officer Phebe Novakovic said, “Mark is a 35-year veteran of General Dynamics and is a proven and capable leader. His experience as CFO and COO of Electric Boat will ensure that we continue to grow to support our nation’s need for submarines.”

Graney joined General Dynamics in 1995 and served in a variety of leadership roles at Electric Boat and NASSCO before becoming a general manager and then president of NASSCO from 2013 to 2019 and president of Electric Boat in 2019.

“Kevin has served General Dynamics with distinction for nearly 30 years, including tenures as president of both NASSCO and Electric Boat. His shipbuilding expertise and strong leadership have been instrumental to the performance and continuous improvement of both NASSCO and Electric Boat,” Novakovic said.

The longtime primary builder of submarines for the U.S. Navy, Electric Boat has a shipyard in Groton, Conn., a hull-fabrication and outfitting facility in Quonset Point, R.I., and a design and engineering facility in New London, Conn. It is currently building six Virginia-class submarines and one Columbia-class submarine and has another Columbia-class submarine on order.

Kevin Graney announced his retirement from General Dynamics Electric Boat (Photo: General Dynamics)

