 
New Wave Media

January 11, 2022

RDSEA "Picture of the Week"

RDSEA with Woods Hole Group and LUMCON (R/V PELICAN), at BP's Mad Dog Platform with peripheral Met-Ocean buoy and ADCP mooring real-time monitoring system, northern Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy Rick Cole, RDSEA

RDSEA with Woods Hole Group and LUMCON (R/V PELICAN), at BP's Mad Dog Platform with peripheral Met-Ocean buoy and ADCP mooring real-time monitoring system, northern Gulf of Mexico. Photo courtesy Rick Cole, RDSEA

RDSEA with Woods Hole Group and LUMCON (R/V PELICAN), at BP's Mad Dog Platform with peripheral Met-Ocean buoy and ADCP mooring real-time monitoring system, northern Gulf of Mexico.

Related News

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person…

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power Transport

From being an ugly duckling, floating offshore wind is now the Cinderella of the offshore renewables world. Attention is…

The ram being investigated in the laboratory. Image credit: Image credit: Istituto Centrale per il Restauro (ICR) - Laboratory of Biological Investigation

Ancient Shipwreck Supports Diversity of Underwater Life

Italian researchers report finding an amazing community of 114 species of invertebrates on priceless archeological artifact…

The 82- foot long S/V Iris tied up at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution dock, moored next to WHOI’s R/V Armstrong. The Iris departed Woods Hole on December 14, and will spend the next two months deploying about 78 Argo floats in the South Atlantic, before finishing its epic voyage back in Brest, France. Credit: Blue Observer

Argo Float Release Via Sailboat Sets Sustainability Mark

NOAA and partners have joined together to launch approximately 100 new Argo floats across the Atlantic Ocean to collect data that supports ocean…

A Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel (USV) sails in the Gulf of Aqaba off of Jordan's coast, Dec. 12, during exercise Digital Horizon. U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operationally testing the USV as part of an initiative to integrate new unmanned systems and artificial intelligence into U.S. 5th Fleet operations. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Deandre Dawkins)

NAVCENT Launches Saildrone in Gulf of Aqaba for Exercise Digital Horizon

U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) began operationally testing a new unmanned surface vessel (USV) in the Gulf of Aqaba, Dec.

Walter Munk (center) with the author (left) and his wife Mary (right) at Scripps in 2018. Photo courtesy the Author

Opinion: A Call for the USNS Walter Munk to Honor America’s Greatest Oceanographer

In the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, Congress established a commission to rename several military bases and ships…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

PMI Industries, Inc.

PMI is a worldwide supplier of custom cable systems, cable hardware and protection devices for marine cable applications. We provide a vital link to optimum cable management productivity by applying the latest cable stress management technologies. From Engineering to Fabrication thru in-house custom testing…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Officer

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news