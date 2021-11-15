RDSEA "Pic of the Week": RDSEA Coastal MetOcean Hybrid
RDSEA Coastal MetOcean Hybrid; Surface Meteorology, water column currents (ADCP), turbidity, and density. Caribbean Sea, Moin, Costa Rica. In partnership with Campbell Scientific Carib (San Jose), Centro Cientifico Tropical (CCT, San Jose), and APM Terminals S.A., Terminal de Contenders de Moin (TCM), is the largest infrastructure project in Costa Rican history. Developed to support Costa Rica’s growing agricultural export industry as well as an active manufacturing sector. RDSEA'steam was responsible for maintaining MetOcean data parameters in near-real-time during the dredging phase of the project in order to protect nearby coral reefs and marine life.