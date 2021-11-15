RDSEA "Pic of the Week": RDSEA Coastal MetOcean Hybrid

RDSEA Coastal MetOcean Hybrid; Surface Meteorology, water column currents (ADCP), turbidity, and density. Caribbean Sea, Moin, Costa Rica. In partnership with Campbell Scientific Carib (San Jose), Centro Cientifico Tropical (CCT, San Jose), and APM Terminals S.A., Terminal de Contenders de Moin (TCM), is the largest infrastructure project in Costa Rican history. Developed to support Costa Rica’s growing agricultural export industry as well as an active manufacturing sector. RDSEA'steam was responsible for maintaining MetOcean data parameters in near-real-time during the dredging phase of the project in order to protect nearby coral reefs and marine life.

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.