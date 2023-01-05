Friday, January 6, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 5, 2023

Saab Receives Order for Life Extension of Swedish Mine Countermeasures Ships

(Photo: Saab)

(Photo: Saab)

Saab has signed an agreement with FMV on the life extension of two Koster-class mine countermeasures ships. The order value is SEK 350 million. The contract also includes options for FMV to order measures regarding the remaining three ships in the Koster-class. The total value of the options are SEK 270 million.

The contract with FMV means that Saab will carry out life extensions of two Koster-class mine countermeasures ships. The modernization involves an exchange of systems for life extension and enhanced capabilities to ensure continued operability. The program includes, among other things, a new navigation radar installation and improved capabilities linked to combat systems and surface sensors.

“The mine countermeasure ships are an important capability for Sweden and for the protection of the Baltic Sea. The contract means that the ships' continued availability is ensured and is a testament to Saab's competence to modify and develop capabilities on existing platforms,” says Lars Tossman, Head of Saab business area Kockums.

Mine countermeasures ships' main duties are naval mine clearance, submarine hunting and maritime surveillance. When engaged in anti-submarine warfare, the ships can for example use mines, depth charges and grenades.

Originally, the mine countermeasures ships were designated as the Landsort-class, but as five of the ships went through mid-life upgrades in 2009 an onwards, the class was renamed the Koster-class. At the same time, the ships were equipped with increased capabilities such as, for example, remotely controlled underwater vehicles.

Related News

Dr. John Kessler (right) and Dr. DongJoo Joung (Pusan National University) collecting methane for radiocarbon analysis. All images: University of Rochester/John Kessler

Stepping on the Gas: Rochester Researchers Team to tackle Methane Emissions

With global temperatures rising, oceans warming and ice caps melting, carbon dioxide attracts the bulk of the blame throughout media…

Emily Narrow, mission videographer, enjoys the sunset over the Pacific Ocean from the back deck of NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer during the NOAA Ocean Exploration mission: Discovering the Deep: Exploring Remote Pacific Marine Protected Areas in 2017. Credit: NOAA Ocean Exploration

US, Australia Team Ink Pact to Explore, Map the Pacific Ocean

NOAA and two of Australia's leading science agencies announced a formal agreement to work together to advance Pacific Ocean exploration and mapping…

Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto

"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands…

(Image: Subsea7)

Tech File: BORAbox Helps Collect Ocean Data

The BORA Blue Ocean Research Alliance, which includes National Oceanography Center (NOC) and Subsea7, launched the first…

STL’s Autonomous Synchronised Stabilised Platform being put through its paces at the University of Plymouth’s COAST Laboratory. Photo from STL

A Robotic Reach in Offshore Wind

With a background in subsea and offshore, coming up with new ideas is the norm for UK-based engineering consultancy STL (Submarine…

(Photo: HII)

Newport News Authenticates Keel for US Navy Sub Arkansas

HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division hosted a keel authentication ceremony for Virginia-class submarine…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Modular LUMA™ nodes enable high-bandwidth “WiFi” communication underwater

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news