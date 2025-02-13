New UXO Removal Contractor Enters Offshore Renewables Market

Pritchard-Gordon group of companies has launched PG Renewables, a turnkey contractor providing offshore and nearshore Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) identification and clearance services for the marine energy and offshore wind markets.

PG Renewables will initially focus on servicing the UXO identification, relocation and disposal service needs of developers and their supply chains in the U.K. and Europe, primarily targeting offshore wind and marine energy industries.

PG Renewables has secured the experience of UXO and Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) solutions provider EORCA UK on an exclusive basis.

This arrangement provides clients with access to an extensive and innovative range of EOD equipment as well as highly skilled EOD supervisors, technicians and divers.

“We are excited to officially announce the launch of PG Renewables. With this addition to our portfolio in the offshore wind and marine renewables market, we are continuing our commitment to supporting the energy transition whilst safeguarding the marine environment.

“Together, the PG Renewables team has a demonstrative track record of success in the UXO space, having successfully completed more than 10 wind farm and five subsea infrastructure projects to date without incident,” said Henry Keane, director at PG Renewables.

“I am delighted to be part of the PG Renewables team. Having personally completed the mitigation of almost 2000 pieces of UXO using innovative high order, low order and unique remote ordnance lifting techniques in the UK, Europe and USA, the formation of PG Renewables will allow us to support clients in both development projects and unplanned interventions using proven capability,” added Adrian Dann, owner of EORCA UK and Technical Authority for EOD at PG Renewables.