 
New Wave Media

May 11, 2022

Renewable Energy: First Floating Tidal Power Delivered to Nova Scotia Grid

  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.
  • Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.

Sustainable Marine said it has successfully harnessed the tidal currents in Canada’s Bay of Fundy, delivering the first floating in-stream tidal power to Nova Scotia’s grid.

Nova Scotia has allocated circa 30MW of capacity via demonstration permits and berths at FORCE (Fundy Ocean Research Center for Energy) for developers to demonstrate their energy generation prowess. 

“Achieving ‘first power’ to the grid from our new platform in Grand Passage signals a real inflection point for our business,” said Jason Hayman, CEO, Sustainable Marine. “It crystalizes the journey we’ve been on, following almost a decade of rigorous research, development and testing. 

The project has enabled Sustainable Marine to gradually acquire skills and resources to deliver turnkey projects, including a multipurpose construction vessel called the Tidal Pioneer, and a suite of next-generation, remotely operated subsea installation machines supporting our novel Swift Anchors technology.

"Sustainable Marine Energy achieved a first in Canadian tidal energy history, delivering power from a floating platform in Grand Passage to Nova Scotia’s electricity grid," said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston. "This project and others are positioning Nova Scotia as a global player in the tidal energy sector and are creating green technologies, green jobs, a cleaner environment and a predictable, renewable source of electricity for Nova Scotians.”

L-R Luke Murray Sustainable Marine, Tim Houston NS Premier, Jason Hayman, Sustainable Marine and Max Carcas, Sustainable Marine. Photo courtesy Sustainable Marine Energy Ltd.

Related News

Photo courtesy Neptune Energy

Carbon Capture & Storage: A New Lease of Life for Submarine Pipelines?

Since 2019, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) have risen up the political agenda, globally, offering a route to decarbonization…

Dawn Massa Stancavish standing in front of a display at the Reagan National Library’s “Secrets of WWII” exhibit honoring her grandfather, Frank Massa. Photo courtesy Massa

MASSA: Innovation Inside its DNA

From designing the world’s largest transducer; to lobster-like surf crawling robots to detect and destroy mines; to creating…

Credit: Anduril

Anduril to Build Extra Large AUVs for Royal Australian Navy

Defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into commercial negotiations with the  Australian Defence Force…

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' W. Africa Deal

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract in West Africa.Subsea 7 defines…

“A new challenge is the installation of big windmills. Big windmills today are 13 MW, 14MW. They are going up to 15 MW and people talk about 20 MW, so we have developed a system that can handle up to 20 MW. By weight it’s nothing, but in terms of technical challenge, it’s very interesting because the windmills are very big, the blades are extreme sizes and installation is at enormous heights. We think Pioneering Spirit is a big vessel, but if you take the biggest windmill of the future, she is t

Edward Heerema – Dutch Courage with Single-minded Focus

Edward Heerema is founder and president of Allseas, which brought the world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, to the market.

Image courtesy Sustainable Marine

Sustainable Marine Preps to Feed Tidal Energy into Nova Scotia Grid

Sustainable Marine is poised to push the button and feed zero emission electricity generated from the tidal flows in the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Ocean Sonics Ltd.

Ocean Sonics makes instruments that gather underwater sound. Based on the shores of the famous Bay of Fundy, Ocean Sonics is an innovative ocean engineering company that designs and builds digital hydrophones, projectors and support hardware. Our goal is to provide…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

MARINE OPERATIONS MANAGER

● Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news