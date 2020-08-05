OSIL Reports Export Milestone

UK-based marine monitoring systems manufacturer Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) says it has achieved an export milestone for global sales. Now exporting to more than 100 countries, OSIL’s global customer base is expanding despite a challenging climate, the company says.

The 105th export country was Georgia with an order for Niskin Bottles and a Marine Nutrient Standards Kit shipped to an oceanographic laboratory for water quality monitoring. Other recent export sales include a 30m Giant Piston Corer system to Korean Institute of Ocean Science & Technology (KIOST) for its ongoing sediment sampling program; P-Series IAPSO Standard Seawater for precise salinity measurement and high-end instrument calibrations to Morocco; two 0.6m Inshore Monitoring Buoys for remote collection of tide data to a survey company in Singapore and Nutrient Standards to a laboratory supply company in Trinidad for aquaculture purposes.

As global experts in the provision of tailored integrated systems for over 30 years, OSIL produces scientific data collection systems for environmental monitoring in all marine situations, from shallow coastal waters to full ocean depth, but specialize in instrumented MetOcean data buoys, unique single or multi- parameter monitoring platforms, water column sampling equipment and seabed sampling equipment (complete with launch and recovery systems (LARS)).

OSIL is also an authority in the field of salinity measurement, operating the IAPSO Standard Seawater Service, supplying industry-standard Guildline salinometers, and producing a range of other calibration and nutrient standards.

(Photo: OSIL)

