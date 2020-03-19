 
New Wave Media

March 19, 2020

Research Vessel Gets Turbocharger Overhaul

MV Ocean Endeavour (Photo courtesy of Royston)

Marine propulsion engineers Royston has completed the overhaul of two turbocharger units as part of service work on a marine diesel engine onboard Gardline’s research vessel, MV Ocean Endeavour.

The project saw the removal of the heavy-duty ABB VTR 200 turbochargers from the vessel’s Mirrlees Blackstone ES6 engines and transportation from Hull docks to Royston’s test and repair center on the banks of the River Tyne in the North East of England.

There, the units were dismantled and inspected by engineers for signs of wear or damage before being cleaned, serviced and reassembled with new bearings, seals and joints. The rotor shaft was also blasted and balanced while filter panels were re-packed with copper mesh.

After being repainted, the unit was returned to the MV Ocean Endeavour where it was reconnected to the engine and tested to ensure oil and charge air pressures were in line with appropriate tolerances.

Royston’s specialist turbocharger test and repair facility in Newcastle upon Tyne features a Schenk H3BU horizontal balance machine alongside an IRD B5OU-290 instrument, as part of a precision instrumentation capability to carry out balance testing.

This allows engineers to undertake specialist work, which can involve the removal and replacement of turbochargers and components as well as the re-routing of associated pipework.

The MV Ocean Endeavour is part of a fleet of dredgers, offshore support vessels and pontoons and barges owned and operated by Gardline that currently includes Ocean Reliance, Ocean Researcher, Ocean Observer, Kommandor, Ocean Vantage, Ivero and Vigilant.

