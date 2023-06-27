Wednesday, June 28, 2023
 
New Wave Media

June 27, 2023

UTEP Researchers put Autonomous Survey Boat to the Test

  • An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • From left to right: UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo, doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe and Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez carry the boat from shore into Ascarate Lake. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • From left to right: UTEP doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe, alumnus Fernando Sotelo and Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez observe the boat from shore as it maps Ascarate Lake’s underwater terrain. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo prepares the autonomous boat for mapping Ascarate Lake’s underwater terrain. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. An autonomous boat made by researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso floats at Ascarate Lake, located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • From left to right: UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo, doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe and Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez carry the boat from shore into Ascarate Lake. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. From left to right: UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo, doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe and Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez carry the boat from shore into Ascarate Lake. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • From left to right: UTEP doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe, alumnus Fernando Sotelo and Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez observe the boat from shore as it maps Ascarate Lake’s underwater terrain. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. From left to right: UTEP doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe, alumnus Fernando Sotelo and Assistant Professor Laura Alvarez observe the boat from shore as it maps Ascarate Lake’s underwater terrain. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.
  • UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo prepares the autonomous boat for mapping Ascarate Lake’s underwater terrain. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso. UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo prepares the autonomous boat for mapping Ascarate Lake’s underwater terrain. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

Researchers at The University of Texas at El Paso have constructed a fully autonomous boat that can carry out bathymetric surveys — surveys of the depth and terrain of bodies of water like oceans, rivers and lakes. The team hopes the robotic boat can help simplify the survey process, which usually takes a crew of individuals to complete, as well as assist with reconnaissance missions.

The boat and its capabilities are described in the May issue of the journal Sensors.

“There are lots of reasons scientists carry out bathymetric surveys,” said Laura Alvarez, Ph.D., lead author of the study. “If you want to work in water-related studies, you need to know the shape and landscape of bodies of water. For example, you might want to map a reservoir to learn about water supply for electrical demand, or a river to learn about river evolution or flow patterns.”

Alvarez, an assistant professor in UTEP’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Resource Sciences, specializes in unmanned systems for earth science. She started developing the boat several years ago but needed help tweaking and perfecting the system. That’s when she recruited science and electrical engineering master’s student Fernando Sotelo ‘22.


Dr. Laura Alvarez. Photo Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.


“The first time we tested the boat was at the swimming pool at UTEP — just to make sure it could float,” laughed Fernando Sotelo, study co-author and now UTEP alumnus. Over the course of a year, Sotelo refined the aluminum watercraft, a 3-foot-by-3-foot circular craft that
rests on a thick black inner tube, testing it in various environments like New Mexico’s Grindstone and Elephant Butte lakes.

His goals included extending the boat’s hours of operation and reliability; and making it fully autonomous and responsive to potential  environmental issues like wind speed and temperature flux. Now, a failsafe can detect when batteries are low or wind gusts are too high and triggers a return-to-base function. The rudderless watercraft operates with four thrusters, allowing it to travel up to 5 feet per second and
easily rotate 360-degrees. A solar panel and lithium battery allow the boat to last up to four hours at sea — covering an area up to 472,400 square feet.

All the while a multibeam echosounder — a sonar system — emits sound waves from the bottom of the boat. Water depth can be calculated by the time it takes for the sound wave to water to hit the seafloor and return to the sonar system. The sound itself that returns to the device can help detect the type of material on the seafloor.

To show proof of concept, the team successfully created 2D and 3D maps of portions of Ascarate Lake in El Paso, Texas and Grindstone Lake in Ruidoso, New Mexico. “My goal was to make the boat state-of-the-art and I think I did that. Of course, there’s always room to improve,” said Sotelo, who worked on the boat for his master’s thesis. “But the system works and for now, I hope it can make it easier for scientists like Dr. Alvarez to conduct their research.”

Alvarez will put the boat to use for the first time this summer to study the Rio Grande River’s flow and depth. She adds that the instructions to replicate the boat are online in their latest Sensors publication.

“The reason we wrote the paper was so that anyone can reproduce it by themselves,” Alvarez said. “It serves as an effective guideline to get them started."


From left to right: UTEP alumnus Fernando Sotelo, Assistant Professor Laura
Alvarez and doctoral student Jayanga Thanuka Samarasinghe observe the autonomous boat at Ascarate Lake,
located in El Paso, Texas. Credit: The University of Texas at El Paso.

Related News

© pingvin57 / Adobe Stock

Kremlin’s Threat to Interfere with Undersea Data Cables Should Be Taken Seriously

In what is more than likely to turn out to be an attempt at escalation in the confrontation between Nato and Russia over the war in Ukraine…

IC-ENC Chairman Marc van der Donck (right) receiving the 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award from Rear Admiral Rhett Hatcher, UK National Hydrographer. Image courtesy UKHO

Marc van der Donck Receives 2022 Alexander Dalrymple Award

The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) presented Marc van der Donck, Retired Captain in the Netherlands Navy and Chairman of the…

Image courtesy NOAA/MTS

Marine Technology Society Celebrates 60th Anniversary

Formed in June 1963, the Marine Technology Society (MTS) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.In the early 1960’s, a group of business…

Image courtesy ACE/Hydromea

Type-Approval for Underwater Inspection Robot

Air Control Entech (ACE), a remote technology specialist headquartered in Scotland, received class approval from DNV for…

Dr. Anya Waite leads Ocean Frontier Institute’s interdisciplinary marine research. © Odum Idika

Happy to be Blue

Dr. Anya Waite leads Ocean Frontier Institute’s interdisciplinary marine research.As published in the March/April edition…

Diazotroph (Trichodesmium) bloom in the Coral Sea, captured on 1 September 2019 by the Landsat 8 satellite. The interaction between the physics and biology of the ocean is manifested in these green filaments that snake through the currents. Joshua Stevens/NASA, CC BY

Modeling Micro-algae to Better Understand the Workings of the Ocean

The ocean absorbs a quarter of the CO₂ given out by human activities, playing a major role in slowing climate change. To…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news