EIVA Responds to Asia-Pacific Demand for Unexploded Ordinance Surveys

Danish maritime engineering company EIVA has shipped a fleet of new ScanFish remotely operated towed vehicles (ROTVs) and other rental equipment to their offices in Singapore as the increasing offshore wind market drives up demand for unexploded ordinance (UXO) surveys.

For seabed survey companies operating in the APAC region, shipping times will be reduced by several weeks compared to when shipping out of EIVA offices in Denmark. In addition, heavy equipment can be shipped via sea-freight rather than air-freight for a more cost-effective solution, while keeping shipping times reasonable. EIVA’s team there will be able to offer servicing for the ongoing rental jobs.

“Our customers operating in Asia have emphasized the importance of making ScanFish ROTVs more accessible in this region. We have therefore been working over the past years to ensure our Singapore offices have the rental equipment and man-power needed to support them together with our reps in Japan, Indonesia, China and Malaysia,” said Julie Rydberg Sørensen, Technical Sales Manager – Rental | Team Lead, EIVA.



