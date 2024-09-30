 
New Wave Media

September 30, 2024

NOAA Reveals Names of its New Mapping Vessels

(Image: NOAA)

(Image: NOAA)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has revealed the names of two new charting and mapping vessels it ordered from Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors in 2023.

The names Surveyor and Navigator were chosen from a list of suggestions by NOAA staff, adhering to the agency’s naming policy that emphasizes vessels named for their missions.

The name Surveyor holds significant historical weight. It not only pays homage to NOAA's mission but also honors two previous vessels that bore the same name. The first Surveyor, launched in 1917, was the first oil-burning steamer in the Coast and Geodetic Survey fleet, a precursor to NOAA. This ship primarily operated in the North Pacific and Bering Sea, playing a key role in ocean surveying. Surveyor Bay in Alaska was named in recognition of its contributions during surveys conducted in 1936. The second Surveyor served from 1960 to 1995, conducting hydrographic surveys across diverse locations, from Alaska’s Norton Sound to American Samoa.

Both the Surveyor and Navigator will be built by Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors in Houma, La., with completion expected in 2027 and 2028. The contract includes options for up to two more vessels

The vessels are primarily designed for ocean mapping and nautical charting, furthering NOAA’s commitment to providing essential tools and information for safe navigation in U.S. waters. Their homeports have yet to be determined.

Since its inception as the U.S. Coast Survey in 1807, NOAA has been pivotal in ensuring maritime safety, facilitating nearly $5.4 trillion in economic activity annually through U.S. ports. NOAA's vessels survey thousands of square miles of ocean annually, collecting vital data that is integrated into nautical charts and other resources indispensable for mariners. The introduction of the Surveyor and Navigator is part of NOAA’s broader initiative to modernize its aging fleet. Currently, the average age of NOAA ships stands at 30 years, with several vessels expected to retire by 2030.

In addition to these new ships, NOAA is also constructing two oceanographic vessels, Oceanographer and Discoverer, set to launch in 2026. These vessels will support various NOAA missions, from oceanographic research to studies on marine life and climate change.

All new ships in the NOAA fleet will utilize advanced clean energy technologies, including emission controls and high-efficiency diesel engines, in alignment with NOAA's goal of achieving net-zero emissions.

Related News

Image courtesy Kraken Robotics

Meet the CTO: David Shea, Kraken Robotics

Since its founding in 2012, Kraken Robotics has operated by the succinct motto: “Innovate or Die.” Fast forward to 2024,…

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

© Nabugu / Adobe Stock

NOAA and Esri Collaborate to Revolutionize Ocean Data Accessibility

In a move to enhance the accessibility and utility of ocean and coastal data, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and Esri…

(Photo: Italian Coast Guard)

Divers Recover Video Equipment from Mike Lynch’s Sunken Yacht

Italian Navy divers have recovered video surveillance equipment from the superyacht that sank off Sicily last month, killing…

RV Resilience research vessel (Credit: Incat Crowther)

US National Lab Takes Delivery of First Hybrid Research Vessel

RV Resilience, a new hybrid research vessel designed by Incat Crowther and built by Snow & Company in Seattle, has been delivered to the U.S.

(Photo: HII)

HII Delivers REMUS 620 UUVs to NOAA

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Mission Technologies division has built and delivered two REMUS 620…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
MTR’s 'Hydrographic' edition focuses on the tools and techniques being deployed to extract and use information from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Far Rockaway Community ‘RISES’ to Occasion
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news