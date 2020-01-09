 
New Wave Media

January 9, 2020

TGS Q4 Revenue Misses Forecast

Seismic streamers - Image by DedMityay / Source: Adobe Stock

Seismic streamers - Image by DedMityay / Source: Adobe Stock

Norway's TGS, a supplier of seismic data to the global oil industry, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday.

So-called net segment revenue hit $230 million for the October-December period, while analysts on average had expected revenue of $257 million, according to forecasts published by Refinitiv.

TGS did not provide a year-ago comparison for the fourth quarter, but said full-year revenue was up 16.2% from 2018 and that the sales outlook for the first quarter of 2020 was "promising".


(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

oil industryrefinitivTerje Solsvik
Email

Related News

Image: Shearwater GeoServices

Shearwater GeoServices Bags Gambia 3D Gig

The provider of 3D marine seismic data, imaging products, and data processing software solutions, Shearwater Geoservices…

Greensea CEO Ben Kinnaman announced the opening of his company's second office.

Greensea Opens Second Location

Greensea announced the opening of a second office in Plymouth, MA, an expansion fueled by autonomy and subsea navigation…

Photo Credit: Oceanology International

#Oi2020 History

The year was 1969, and Oceanology International launched in Brighton at an opportune time; the ocean industry was gaining…

A reefscape in the highly-protected Jardines de la Reina (Gardens of the Queen), Cuba provides habitat and feeding grounds for large numbers of fish, including top predators like sharks and groupers. (Photo by Amy Apprill, ©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

How Microbes Reflect the Health of Coral Reefs

A comparison of protected and impacted reefs in Cuba and Florida KeysMicroorganisms play important roles in the health and protection of coral reefs…

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea to Supply 20K SPS for Chevron's Anchor

Oilfield services company Schlumberger announced Thursday that its subsea arm has received a contract from Chevron to provide…

(Image: Subsea 7)

Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 Win Ærfugl Subsea Scope

Aker BP has tapped Aker Solutions and Subsea 7 to deliver and install subsea infrastructure for the second phase of the Ærfugl…

Featured Companies

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne ODI

Provides subsea electrical and fiber optic interconnect systems for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Wet mateable connectors include signal and high-power electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optical products all based on patented oil-filled, pressure-balanced technology.

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news