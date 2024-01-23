Robosys to Supply AI-driven Autonomous Control System for Legacy Marine USV

AI-driven maritime autonomy and smart-shipping specialist Robosys Automation has secured a contract from Legacy Marine of South Africa, for the supply and integration of AI systems for a fully autonomous USV.

The bespoke fully autonomous AI-driven uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has been designed by Icarus Marine and will be constructed by Legacy Marine, which is headquartered in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), South Africa.

The 9.5m USV can be launched from ashore or from floating platforms such as logistic support ships, frigates and other mothercraft, to perform patrol, surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue functions, amongst others.

The USV features an aluminum hull, powered by a Volvo Penta D-6-400 engine, with steering and onboard systems, monitoring and controls, which includes payload and surveillance sensors. The USV is a versatile and multi-function platform that allows for the installation of most industry-standard sensors and effectors.

The USV’s control system for autonomous navigation uses Robosys’ Voyager AI system, which provides for the onboard navigation, visual and autonomous control of the USV at various levels of autonomy.

U.K. headquartered Robosys’ VOYAGER AI system is a full stack autonomy solution that is supported by artificial intelligence combined with innovative decision-aid algorithms enabling fully autonomous USVs from 3 - 340 meters.

VOYAGER AI VESSEL, which will be installed on the USV, enables any motorized vessel or waterborne craft to become fully autonomous. Voyager AI Vessel features advanced Collision Avoidance including COLREGS Compliance, that enables the remote operations centre team to autonomously operate the vessel with the assurance that it will actively avoid collision and alert the teams with information and reasoned decision aids. Voyager AI Vessel provides fully autonomous navigation for uncrewed or lean crewed vessel. Utilising EDGE Computing, VOYAGER AI features also include smart mission continuity of operations under a loss of communications situation.

The project was spearheaded and is being managed by Consultant, Eddie Noble of Noble Concentric Solutions, also based in South Africa, who has been supported by Robosys Automation’s regional dealer, Soteria Advanced Technologies, which is based in Cape Town.