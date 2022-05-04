Robotic Hull-cleaning Firm Armach Announces Key Appointment

Following its public launch in March 2022, Armach Robotics, the robotic hull-cleaning subscription service has now promoted Karl Lander to Director, Regulatory Compliance and Outreach.

Lander is a 25-year maritime veteran including 20 years in the US Coast Guard. He joined Armach as Senior Program Manager from sister company Greensea Systems where he served as Director, Hull Robotics.

In his new role, Lander will be responsible for working with ship owners, maritime regulatory organizations, and NGOs to shape policy, foster adoption, and set best practices for proactive in water cleaning of ships through the use of Armach’s service.

Armach’s VP Growth & Strategy Rob Howard, who was last week also promoted to the Chief Growth Officer role in Greensea Systems, said: "Since we launched Armach earlier this year, interest has been tremendous. Having Karl leading our efforts on proactive in water cleaning regulation and ship performance issues really strengthens our ability to grow the business. Karl’s oversight on best practice and his interaction with key stakeholders is key to the future of robotic hull-cleaning.’

Armach is currently in the ‘Build it prove it phase’ which will allow the company to build, develop and iterate the robotics platforms and prove that the technology and model work in the real world.

Commenting on his new role Lander said: "I joined Armach from Greensea to be on the leading edge of the development and delivery of robotic solutions to the shipping and ship maintenance sectors. I’m looking forward to working with other stakeholders to shape the future of the industry. There is much we can do to drive toward a more ecological friendly future."